Head Coach Ravi Shastri among four Team India Support Staff members to remain in isolation

Mumbai: The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, B. Arun, Bowling Coach, R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening.

They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.

The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval.