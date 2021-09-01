Caribbean Premier League: Lewis powers Tallawahs to victory

Jamaica Tallawahs earned their second victory of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a six wicket victory over the Barbados Royals.

The Royals won the toss and opted to bat, Azam Khan’s fluent 50 off just 30 balls taking them to 151/8.

However, the Jamaica Tallawahs were able to chase the target in 17.4 overs through the sublime batting of Kennar Lewis, his innings of 89 the highest score of the tournament so far, supported by the graceful play of Sharmarh Brooks, who hit 47 not out off 26 balls.

Barbados Royals had found themselves in early trouble, losing key batsmen Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers in successive balls in the Powerplay to Fidel Edwards, who was making his first appearance in this year’s Hero CPL.

A recovery mission was led by Azam and Phillips; the pair putting on a partnership of 71 runs off 51 balls to build a foundation for the innings. Joshua Bishop then struck 18 off 8 balls at the back end of the innings to take his side to a respectable total.

Migael Pretorius was the standout bowler for the Tallawahs, taking four wickets, while Rovman Powell led by example with three excellent catches in the field.

Tallawahs response was led by Lewis, who powered the innings despite his team losing early wickets to the spin of Joshua Bishop, including captain Powell, who was dismissed by a superb piece of fielding as Jason Holder held on to his shot with one hand at long off.

Barbados Royals will count themselves unlucky as star bowler Mohammad Amir had to leave the field injured during the second innings. The win takes the Jamaica Tallawahs up to second in the Hero CPL standings.

Brief Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 155/4 (Lewis 89, Brooks 47; Bishop 3/20, Holder 1/44) beat Barbados Royals 151/8 (Azam 50, Phillips 31; Pretorius 4/45, Edwards 2/32) by six wickets.