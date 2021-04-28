I hope I get more chances to bat with Rishabh Pant, says Shimron Hetmyer

Ahmedabad: The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals came agonizingly close to Royal Challengers Bangalore's total of 171/5, but fell short by one run here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the VIVO IPL 2021 on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who played a brilliant knock of 53* runs from 25 balls, expressed that it was a heart-breaking loss for the team.

"I felt we were in the game throughout the time I was in the middle. I felt very good tonight. I thought we could've gotten past whatever they threw at us. We tried our best to take the game as close as we could have, but I guess, it just wasn't our night. It was heart-breaking to be honest. I really think we could have gotten there, but that's how cricket goes. You win some and you lose some and tonight just wasn't ours to cross the line. I think we have a lot to learn from this match," said the 24-year-old.

Hetmyer, who strung an unbeaten 78-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, said that he hopes to get more chances of batting with the Skipper in the upcoming games, "It's much easier to bat with someone who's game is just the same as yours and we run well between the wickets. We had batted together during a match simulation as well. It's always nice to bat with Rishabh and I hope that we continue to get a chance to bat with each other."

The West Indian, who scored his first fifty for the Delhi Capitals, said that he was satisfied with his personal performance, "It was a pretty satisfying performance for me. I have been trying to get a fifty for the team since last season and trying to do something spectacular for the team. We almost got there tonight. With having the backing of the team to go out there and explode and do my thing, I'm just looking to continue to play the way I know."