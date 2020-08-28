ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: Crawley, Anderson soar up after memorable performances

England batsman Zak Crawley’s massive 267 and fast bowler James Anderson’s match haul of seven wickets see the duo shoot up in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after the drawn final Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

Crawley has ascended 53 spots to reach a career-best 28th position after recording the 10th highest individual score for England and their second highest maiden Test century. He had started the series in 95th position but his 320-run aggregate has made him the fourth best ranked England batsman after only eight Tests, behind Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

Anderson has moved back to the top-10 after briefly dropping out of it since the preceding home series against the West Indies. The formerly top-ranked bowler has gained six spots to reach eighth position after a Test that saw him grab his 29th five-wicket haul in the first innings and become the first fast bowler to 600 wickets with Azhar Ali’s scalp in the second innings.

Buttler is another England player to make notable progress in the latest rankings update after scoring a fine 152 in his side’s only innings of the Test. He has reached a career-best 637 rating points and 21st position, three off his best of 18th achieved in November 2018.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has ceded the top spot for all-rounders to Jason Holder after missing two Test matches, dropping one point behind the West Indies captain. For each Test missed, players lose one per cent each of their batting and bowling points with a cumulative effect of about two per cent on a player’s all-round rating.

For Pakistan, captain Azhar’s return to form with a solid 141 in the first innings has seen him gain 11 places and reach 23rd position, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has gained three slots to reach 72nd position after a fighting half-century in the first innings.

Part-time spinners Fawad Alam and Asad Shafiq are in the top 100 for bowlers. Fawad has gained 22 slots to reach 94th position while Asad has moved up nine places to 100th place.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as of 26 August, after the England-Pakistan series)

Batsmen (top 10)



Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 1 ( - ) Steve Smith Aus 911 62.84 947 v SA at Durban 2018 2 ( - ) Virat Kohli India 886 53.62 937 v Eng at Southampton 2018 3 ( - ) M Labuschagne Aus 827*! 63.43 827 v NZ at Sydney 2020 4 ( - ) K Williamson NZ 812 50.99 915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019 5 ( - ) Babar Azam Pak 797 45.44 800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020 6 ( - ) David Warner Aus 793 48.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015 7 (+1) C Pujara India 766 48.66 888 v SL at Nagpur 2017 8 (-1) Ben Stokes Eng 760 37.84 827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020 9 ( - ) Joe Root Eng 738 47.99 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015 10 ( - ) A Rahane India 726 42.88 825 v NZ at Indore 2016



Other selected rankings



Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 21 (+9) Jos Buttler Eng 637! 33.90 637 v Pak at Southampton 2020 23 (+11) Azhar Ali Pak 627 42.86 787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016 28 (+53) Zak Crawley Eng 605*! 48.41 605 v Pak at Southampton 2020 72 (+3) M Rizwan Pak 444*! 35.09 444 v Eng at Southampton 2020



Bowlers (top 10)



Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 1 ( - ) Pat Cummins Aus 904 21.82 914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019 2 ( - ) Stuart Broad Eng 845 27.65 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016 3 ( - ) Neil Wagner NZ 843 26.60 859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019 4 ( - ) Tim Southee NZ 812! 29.00 812 v India at Christchurch 2020 5 ( - ) Jason Holder WI 810 26.69 862 v Eng at Southampton 2020 6 ( - ) Kagiso Rabada SA 802 22.95 902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018 7 ( - ) Mitchell Starc Aus 797 26.97 807 v NZ at Perth 2019 8 (+6) J Anderson Eng 781 26.79 903 v India at Lord's 2018 9 ( - ) Jasprit Bumrah India 779* 20.33 834 v WI at Jamaica 2019 10 ( - ) Trent Boult NZ 770 27.65 825 v Eng at Lord's 2015



Other selected rankings



Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 94 (+22) Fawad Alam Pak 73*! 23.00 73 v Eng at Southampton 2020 100= (+9) Asad Shafiq Pak 30*! 65.33 30 v Eng at Southampton 2020



All-rounders (top five)



Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating 1 (+1) Jason Holder WI 447 485 v Eng at Southampton 2020 2 (-1) Ben Stokes Eng 446 497 v WI at Old Trafford 2020 3 ( - ) R Jadeja India 397 438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017 4 ( - ) Mitchell Starc Aus 298 346 v India at Pune 2017 5 ( - ) R Ashwin India 281 492 v Eng at Mohali 2016



*indicates provisional rating; a batsman qualifies for a full rating after playing 40 Test innings; a bowler qualifies for a full rating when he reaches 100 Test wickets.

!indicates career-highest rating