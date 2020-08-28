Cricket News

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: Crawley, Anderson soar up after memorable performances

View Comments

James Anderson 500 wicketEngland batsman Zak Crawley’s massive 267 and fast bowler James Anderson’s match haul of seven wickets see the duo shoot up in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after the drawn final Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

Crawley has ascended 53 spots to reach a career-best 28th position after recording the 10th highest individual score for England and their second highest maiden Test century. He had started the series in 95th position but his 320-run aggregate has made him the fourth best ranked England batsman after only eight Tests, behind Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

Anderson has moved back to the top-10 after briefly dropping out of it since the preceding home series against the West Indies. The formerly top-ranked bowler has gained six spots to reach eighth position after a Test that saw him grab his 29th five-wicket haul in the first innings and become the first fast bowler to 600 wickets with Azhar Ali’s scalp in the second innings.

Buttler is another England player to make notable progress in the latest rankings update after scoring a fine 152 in his side’s only innings of the Test. He has reached a career-best 637 rating points and 21st position, three off his best of 18th achieved in November 2018.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has ceded the top spot for all-rounders to Jason Holder after missing two Test matches, dropping one point behind the West Indies captain. For each Test missed, players lose one per cent each of their batting and bowling points with a cumulative effect of about two per cent on a player’s all-round rating.

For Pakistan, captain Azhar’s return to form with a solid 141 in the first innings has seen him gain 11 places and reach 23rd position, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has gained three slots to reach 72nd position after a fighting half-century in the first innings.

Part-time spinners Fawad Alam and Asad Shafiq are in the top 100 for bowlers. Fawad has gained 22 slots to reach 94th position while Asad has moved up nine places to 100th place.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as of 26 August, after the England-Pakistan series)

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

1

( - )

Steve Smith

Aus

911

62.84

947 v SA at Durban 2018

2

( - )

Virat Kohli

India

886

53.62

937 v Eng at Southampton 2018

3

( - )

M Labuschagne

Aus

827*!

63.43

827 v NZ at Sydney 2020

4

( - )

K Williamson

NZ

812

50.99

915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019

5

( - )

Babar Azam

Pak

797

45.44

800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020

6

( - )

David Warner

Aus

793

48.94

880 v NZ at Perth 2015

7

(+1)

C Pujara

India

766

48.66

888 v SL at Nagpur 2017

8

(-1)

Ben Stokes

Eng

760

37.84

827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

9

( - )

Joe Root

Eng

738

47.99

917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

10

( - )

A Rahane

India

726

42.88

825 v NZ at Indore 2016


Other selected rankings

Rank

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

21

(+9)

Jos Buttler

Eng

637!

33.90

637 v Pak at Southampton 2020

23

(+11)

Azhar Ali

Pak

627

42.86

787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

28

(+53)

Zak Crawley

Eng

605*!

48.41

605 v Pak at Southampton 2020

72

(+3)

M Rizwan

Pak

444*!

35.09

444 v Eng at Southampton 2020


Bowlers (top 10)

Rank

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

1

( - )

Pat Cummins

Aus

904

21.82

914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019

2

( - )

Stuart Broad

Eng

845

27.65

880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

3

( - )

Neil Wagner

NZ

843

26.60

859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019

4

( - )

Tim Southee

NZ

812!

29.00

812 v India at Christchurch 2020

5

( - )

Jason Holder

WI

810

26.69

862 v Eng at Southampton 2020

6

( - )

Kagiso Rabada

SA

802

22.95

902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018

7

( - )

Mitchell Starc

Aus

797

26.97

807 v NZ at Perth 2019

8

(+6)

J Anderson

Eng

781

26.79

903 v India at Lord's 2018

9

( - )

Jasprit Bumrah

India

779*

20.33

834 v WI at Jamaica 2019

10

( - )

Trent Boult

NZ

770

27.65

825 v Eng at Lord's 2015


Other selected rankings

Rank

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

94

(+22)

Fawad Alam

Pak

73*!

23.00

73 v Eng at Southampton 2020

100=

(+9)

Asad Shafiq

Pak

30*!

65.33

30 v Eng at Southampton 2020


All-rounders (top five)

Rank

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Highest Rating

1

(+1)

Jason Holder

WI

447

485 v Eng at Southampton 2020

2

(-1)

Ben Stokes

Eng

446

497 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

3

( - )

R Jadeja

India

397

438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

4

( - )

Mitchell Starc

Aus

298

346 v India at Pune 2017

5

( - )

R Ashwin

India

281

492 v Eng at Mohali 2016


*indicates provisional rating; a batsman qualifies for a full rating after playing 40 Test innings; a bowler qualifies for a full rating when he reaches 100 Test wickets.
!indicates career-highest rating

TOP PICKS