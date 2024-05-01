TUC 2024: India women go down to China, finish second in Group A

New Delhi: Having already sealed their quarterfinal berth in the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup 2024, the young Indian women’s team gave a good account of themselves against formidable and host China in their last Group A encounter and warmed up for the knock-out stage.

The Indian contingent with an average age of of below 25 was always going to be the underdogs against an outfit which had all the world top-10 ranked players.

And though the team lost 0-5 and finished second in the group, they would take a lot of positives ahead of their quarterfinals.

In the opening singles, Isharani Baruah took on Olympic champion Chen Yufei and even opened up a 6-4 lead in the first game before the Chinese took control of the match and won 21-12, 21-10.

“This was the first time I was playing such a top player. The speed of the match was quite high but I am not happy with the number of mistakes I made. Whenever I could play long rallies, I had a chance of winning points,” said Isharani after the match.

National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra then went down 21-13, 21-12 against world no. 1 combination of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan before Anmol Kharb had to retire hurt in the second game against Han Yue in the second singles.

With the tie already decided, the second doubles combination of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker and Tanvi Sharma tried their best but could not find that elusive win.

Fifteen-year-old Tanvi Sharma, making her debut for the Indian team in the competition, took the fight to Asian champion Wang Zhi Yi in the second game after her nerves settled and lost 21-7, 21-16.

Results: India lose to China 0-5 (Isharani Baruah lost to Chen Yu Fei 12-21, 10-21; Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra lost to Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan 13-21, 12-21; Anmol Kharb lost to Han Yue 9-21, 1-4 retd.; Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker lost to Liu Sheng Shu/Tang Ning 9-21, 10-21; Tanvi Sharma lost to Wang Zhi Yi 7-21, 16-21)