Power, precision and pressure: JSW Indian Open 2026 begins with a bang

Mumbai: The JSW Indian Open 2026 burst into action with high drama on Day 1, as a series of closely fought encounters headlined an action-packed opening day at the CCI in Mumbai.
India’s Om Semwal delivered the standout performance of the day in a nail-biting five-game thriller against Sebastian Salazar from Mexico. In a match that swung both ways, Semwal held his nerve in the decisive moments to clinch a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Equally compelling was Egypt’s Yassin Shohdy, who staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening set 10-12. Showing resilience and composure, Shohdy edged a tight second game 13-11 against France’s Manuel Paquemar before taking control to close out the match 3-1, underlining his fighting spirit.
Another competitive fixture saw Switzerland’s Ambre Allinckx overcome Netherlands’ Tessa ter Sluis 3-1, while Egypt’s Ibrahim Elkabbani registered a solid 3-1 win against India’s Suraj Kumar Chand in a well-contested battle.
The rest of the day saw a series of dominant performances from top contenders. Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong cruised past Ayaan Vaziralli 3-0, while Sofia Mateos secured convincing straight game-win over Shameena Riaz. Matthew Lai and Danielle Ray were equally clinical, both registering comfortable 3-0 victories in their respective matches to kick off their campaigns in style.
The excitement continues to build as Day 2 promises another thrilling line-up, with Indian stars Veer Chotrani, Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh and Ramit Tandon set to begin their campaigns, much to the anticipation of the home crowd.
18th March 2026 – Day 1 Results
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Player 1
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Scoreline
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Player 2
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Game-wise score
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Sehveetrraa Kumar
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3-0
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Unnati Tripathi
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11-8 | 11-5 |11-4
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Farida Walid
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3-0
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Nirupama Dubey
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11-7 | 11-3 | 11-4
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Yassin Shohdy
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3-0
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Manuel Paquemar
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10-12 | 13-11 |11-5 |11-7
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Matthew Lai
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3-0
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Mohammad Syafiq Kamal
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11-5 |11-9 |11-8
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Tanvi Khanna
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3-0
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Maya Weishar
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15-13 | 12-10 | 7-11 |11-4
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Danielle Ray
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3-0
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Rathika Suthanthira Seelan
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11-8 | 11-3 | 11-5
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Om Semwal
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3-2
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Sebastian Salazar
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11-6 |11-9 | 8-11 | 10-12 | 19-17
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Ibrahim Elkabbani
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3-1
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Suraj Kumar Chand
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12-14 | 11-4 | 11-1 |11-6
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Elise Romba
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3-0
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Risa Sugimoto
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11-7 | 11-2 |11-8
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Sofía Mateos
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3-0
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Shameena Riaz
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11-2 | 11-8 | 11-4
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Yannik Omlor
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3-0
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Yash Fadte
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13-11 | 11-9 |12-10
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Chi Him Wong
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3-0
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Ayaan Vaziralli
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11-4 | 11-6 |11-3
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Ambre Allinckx
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3-1
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Tessa ter Sluis
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9-11| 11-6 |11-5 | 11-6
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Breanne Flynn
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3-0
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Lea Barbeau
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11-4 | 11-2 | 14-12
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Ravindu Laksiri
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3-1
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Duncan Lee
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9-11 | 11-1 | 11-5 | 11-5
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Ameeshenraj Chandaran
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3-1
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Naoki Hayashi
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8-11 | 13-11 |11-4 |11-9
Day 2 Schedule- Men’s Draw
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12:45
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Mohamed Sharaf vs Chi Him Yong
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12:45
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Yannik Omlor vs Veer Chotrani
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14:15
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Yahya Elnawasany vs Ibrahim Elkabbani
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14:15
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Om Semwal vs Sanjay Jeeva
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16:45
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Mathew Lai vs Abhay Singh
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16:45
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Dewald van Niekerk vs Yassin Shohdy
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18:15
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Ramit Tandon vs Duncan Lee
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18:15
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Ameeshenraj Chandaran vs Velavan Senthilkumar
Day 2 Schedule - Women’s Draw
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12:00
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Nadien Elhammamy vs Ambre Allinckx
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12:00
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Breanne Flynn vs Joshna Chinappa
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13:30
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Sofia Mateos vs Hana Moataz
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13:30
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Yasshmita Jadishkumar vs Elise Romba
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16:00
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Danielle Ray vs Ainaa Amani
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16:00
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Nour Khafagy vs Tanvi Khanna
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17:30
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Anahat Singh vs Farida Walid
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17:30
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Sehveetrraa Kumar vs Enora Villard