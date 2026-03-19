Power, precision and pressure: JSW Indian Open 2026 begins with a bang

Mumbai: The JSW Indian Open 2026 burst into action with high drama on Day 1, as a series of closely fought encounters headlined an action-packed opening day at the CCI in Mumbai.

India’s Om Semwal delivered the standout performance of the day in a nail-biting five-game thriller against Sebastian Salazar from Mexico. In a match that swung both ways, Semwal held his nerve in the decisive moments to clinch a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Equally compelling was Egypt’s Yassin Shohdy, who staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening set 10-12. Showing resilience and composure, Shohdy edged a tight second game 13-11 against France’s Manuel Paquemar before taking control to close out the match 3-1, underlining his fighting spirit.

Another competitive fixture saw Switzerland’s Ambre Allinckx overcome Netherlands’ Tessa ter Sluis 3-1, while Egypt’s Ibrahim Elkabbani registered a solid 3-1 win against India’s Suraj Kumar Chand in a well-contested battle.

The rest of the day saw a series of dominant performances from top contenders. Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong cruised past Ayaan Vaziralli 3-0, while Sofia Mateos secured convincing straight game-win over Shameena Riaz. Matthew Lai and Danielle Ray were equally clinical, both registering comfortable 3-0 victories in their respective matches to kick off their campaigns in style.

The excitement continues to build as Day 2 promises another thrilling line-up, with Indian stars Veer Chotrani, Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh and Ramit Tandon set to begin their campaigns, much to the anticipation of the home crowd.

18th March 2026 – Day 1 Results

Player 1 Scoreline Player 2 Game-wise score Sehveetrraa Kumar 3-0 Unnati Tripathi 11-8 | 11-5 |11-4 Farida Walid 3-0 Nirupama Dubey 11-7 | 11-3 | 11-4 Yassin Shohdy 3-0 Manuel Paquemar 10-12 | 13-11 |11-5 |11-7 Matthew Lai 3-0 Mohammad Syafiq Kamal 11-5 |11-9 |11-8 Tanvi Khanna 3-0 Maya Weishar 15-13 | 12-10 | 7-11 |11-4 Danielle Ray 3-0 Rathika Suthanthira Seelan 11-8 | 11-3 | 11-5 Om Semwal 3-2 Sebastian Salazar 11-6 |11-9 | 8-11 | 10-12 | 19-17 Ibrahim Elkabbani 3-1 Suraj Kumar Chand 12-14 | 11-4 | 11-1 |11-6 Elise Romba 3-0 Risa Sugimoto 11-7 | 11-2 |11-8 Sofía Mateos 3-0 Shameena Riaz 11-2 | 11-8 | 11-4 Yannik Omlor 3-0 Yash Fadte 13-11 | 11-9 |12-10 Chi Him Wong 3-0 Ayaan Vaziralli 11-4 | 11-6 |11-3 Ambre Allinckx 3-1 Tessa ter Sluis 9-11| 11-6 |11-5 | 11-6 Breanne Flynn 3-0 Lea Barbeau 11-4 | 11-2 | 14-12 Ravindu Laksiri 3-1 Duncan Lee 9-11 | 11-1 | 11-5 | 11-5 Ameeshenraj Chandaran 3-1 Naoki Hayashi 8-11 | 13-11 |11-4 |11-9

Day 2 Schedule- Men’s Draw

12:45 Mohamed Sharaf vs Chi Him Yong 12:45 Yannik Omlor vs Veer Chotrani 14:15 Yahya Elnawasany vs Ibrahim Elkabbani 14:15 Om Semwal vs Sanjay Jeeva 16:45 Mathew Lai vs Abhay Singh 16:45 Dewald van Niekerk vs Yassin Shohdy 18:15 Ramit Tandon vs Duncan Lee 18:15 Ameeshenraj Chandaran vs Velavan Senthilkumar

Day 2 Schedule - Women’s Draw