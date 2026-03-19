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Power, precision and pressure: JSW Indian Open 2026 begins with a bang

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Om SemwalMumbai: The JSW Indian Open 2026 burst into action with high drama on Day 1, as a series of closely fought encounters headlined an action-packed opening day at the CCI in Mumbai.

India’s Om Semwal delivered the standout performance of the day in a nail-biting five-game thriller against Sebastian Salazar from Mexico. In a match that swung both ways, Semwal held his nerve in the decisive moments to clinch a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Equally compelling was Egypt’s Yassin Shohdy, who staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening set 10-12. Showing resilience and composure, Shohdy edged a tight second game 13-11 against France’s Manuel Paquemar before taking control to close out the match 3-1, underlining his fighting spirit.

Another competitive fixture saw Switzerland’s Ambre Allinckx overcome Netherlands’ Tessa ter Sluis 3-1, while Egypt’s Ibrahim Elkabbani registered a solid 3-1 win against India’s Suraj Kumar Chand in a well-contested battle.

The rest of the day saw a series of dominant performances from top contenders. Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong cruised past Ayaan Vaziralli 3-0, while Sofia Mateos secured convincing straight game-win over Shameena Riaz. Matthew Lai and Danielle Ray were equally clinical, both registering comfortable 3-0 victories in their respective matches to kick off their campaigns in style.

The excitement continues to build as Day 2 promises another thrilling line-up, with Indian stars Veer Chotrani, Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh and Ramit Tandon set to begin their campaigns, much to the anticipation of the home crowd.

18th March 2026 – Day 1 Results

Player 1

Scoreline

Player 2

Game-wise score

Sehveetrraa Kumar

3-0

Unnati Tripathi

11-8 | 11-5 |11-4

Farida Walid

3-0

Nirupama Dubey

11-7 | 11-3 | 11-4

Yassin Shohdy

3-0

Manuel Paquemar

10-12 | 13-11 |11-5 |11-7

Matthew Lai

3-0

Mohammad Syafiq Kamal

11-5 |11-9 |11-8

Tanvi Khanna

3-0

Maya Weishar

15-13 | 12-10 | 7-11 |11-4

Danielle Ray

3-0

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan

11-8 | 11-3 | 11-5

Om Semwal

3-2

Sebastian Salazar

11-6 |11-9 | 8-11 | 10-12 | 19-17

Ibrahim Elkabbani

3-1

Suraj Kumar Chand

12-14 | 11-4 | 11-1 |11-6

Elise Romba

3-0

Risa Sugimoto

11-7 | 11-2 |11-8

Sofía Mateos

3-0

Shameena Riaz

11-2 | 11-8 | 11-4

Yannik Omlor

3-0

Yash Fadte

13-11 | 11-9 |12-10

Chi Him Wong

3-0

Ayaan Vaziralli

11-4 | 11-6 |11-3

Ambre Allinckx

3-1

Tessa ter Sluis

9-11| 11-6 |11-5 | 11-6

Breanne Flynn

3-0

Lea Barbeau

11-4 | 11-2 | 14-12

Ravindu Laksiri

3-1

Duncan Lee

9-11 | 11-1 | 11-5 | 11-5

Ameeshenraj Chandaran

 3-1

Naoki Hayashi

8-11 | 13-11 |11-4 |11-9

Day 2 Schedule- Men’s Draw

12:45

Mohamed Sharaf vs Chi Him Yong

12:45

Yannik Omlor vs Veer Chotrani

14:15

Yahya Elnawasany vs Ibrahim Elkabbani

14:15

Om Semwal vs Sanjay Jeeva

16:45

Mathew Lai vs Abhay Singh

16:45

Dewald van Niekerk vs Yassin Shohdy

18:15

Ramit Tandon vs Duncan Lee

18:15

Ameeshenraj Chandaran vs Velavan Senthilkumar

Day 2 Schedule - Women’s Draw

12:00

Nadien Elhammamy vs Ambre Allinckx

12:00

Breanne Flynn vs Joshna Chinappa

13:30

Sofia Mateos vs Hana Moataz

13:30

Yasshmita Jadishkumar vs Elise Romba

16:00

Danielle Ray vs Ainaa Amani

16:00

Nour Khafagy vs Tanvi Khanna

17:30

Anahat Singh vs Farida Walid

17:30

Sehveetrraa Kumar vs Enora Villard

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