Srinu Bugatha, Thakor Nirmaben to defend Indian Elite crowns in landmark 20th edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025

Mumbai: Srinu Bugatha and Thakor Nirmaben Bharatjee, the defending men’s and women’s champions respectively, will headline a star-studded Indian Elite field for the landmark 20th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 to be held on Sunday, January 19.

Reigning Asian marathon champion Man Singh, Olympian Gopi T, a two-time winner and three-time runner-up, and the experienced Kalidas Hirve, who finished fourth at TMM 2024 edition, are among the leading contenders in the men’s race. Gopi won the 2024 New Delhi Marathon in 2:14.40, pipping second-placed Army-mate Bugatha by one second.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Hirve, who finished third in the 2023 TMM, underlined his current form by winning the recent Vasai-Virar Mayor’s Marathon. The World Athletics Gold Label race will also see Kartik Kumar, the 2023 Asian Games 10,000m silver medallist, making his debut over the classic distance in Mumbai. Kartik’s best marathon time is 2:22:50, which he recorded at the Bengaluru Marathon in October last year. Also in the mix is young Harshad Mahtre, who finished fifth in the last TMM edition.

Challenging Nirmaben, runner-up at the 2024 New Delhi Marathon and placed fourth at the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2024. For the top honours in the women’s race will be Sonika Parmar and Reenu, winner and runner-up respectively at the 2024 Coal India Ranchi Marathon. In the fray is also TMM regular Arati Patil, who finished second in the 2023 edition.

The top three finishers in the Indian Elite men’s and women’s categories will receive prize money of INR 5 lakh, INR 4 lakh and INR 3 lakh, respectively, from the total prize fund of USD 390,238. An incentive reward of INR 2 lakh is up for grabs for setting a new TMM mark, which is currently held by Nitendra Singh Rawat in the Men’s 2016 edition (2:15:48) and Sudha Singh in the women’s 2019 edition (2:34:56).

Indian Elite Athletes for TMM 2025

MEN’S: Personal Best

1. Gopi Thonakal 2:13:39

2. Man Singh 2:14:16

3. Srinu Bugatha 2:14:41

4. Pradeep Singh Chaudhary 2:16:18

5. Anish Thapa Magar 2:16:41

6. Kalidas Hirave 2:18:14

7. Sher Singh 2:19:37

8. Kartik Kumar 2:22:50

9. Sarvesh Kumar 2:24:48

10. Yogesh Kumar Sharma 2:25:07

11. Harshad Mhatre 2:25:50

12. Vikram Bangriya 2:27:16

13. Pankaj Dhaka 2:28:08

14. Late Changdev 2:29:23

15. Anant Gaonkar 2:30:04

16. Prathamesh Paramkar 2:32:14

17. Nikhil Singh -

18. Dev Singh Dagar -

19. Pankaj Singh -

20. Subhash Saini -

21. Deepa Ram -

WOMEN’S:

1. Sonika Parmar 2:44:11

2. Thakor Nirmaben Bharatjee 2:47:11

3. Arati Patil 2:53:28

4. Reenu 2:55:30

5. KM Laxmi 3:00:21

6. Jigmet Dolma 3:01:30

7. Shymali Singh 3:04:35

8. Aradhana Kumari -

9. Bhagwati Dangi -

10. Jyoti Pal -

11. Disket Dolma -

12. Neeta Patel -

13. Bhagirathi Bisht -

14. Pooja -

15. Sonam -

16. Yamini Thakare -

17. Seema -