Guwahati: In a performance that perfectly mirrored their captain’s aggressive philosophy, India dismantled New Zealand to further solidify their standing in the ongoing series. Speaking after the victory, a satisfied Suryakumar Yadav was quick to praise his side's resilience and tactical execution. "This is the brand of cricket we want to play," Yadav said. "We know how to bat from 20 for 3, and the way the top two or three batters played today made my job as a captain incredibly easy."

The Indian skipper also touched upon the strategic rotation of the squad, highlighting the impact of young spinner Ravi Bishnoi. "Bishnoi’s plans are always clear. He knows his strong points and sticks to them. It was good to have him back in the side today, and it also provided a good opportunity for Varun to get some rest," he added.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was honest in his assessment of the defeat, admitting that his side fell short of a competitive total on a surface that offered more than the scoreboard suggested. "You have to give credit to India with the ball; those early powerplay wickets were the key," Santner remarked. "We knew it would be a scrap after only putting up 150. To be fair, this was a 180 or 190 wicket. The cutters held a lot in the surface, but credit must go to the Indian bowlers for making it so difficult for us."

On the batting front, Abhishek Sharma was the primary architect of the chase, playing with a level of fearlessness that has become his trademark. Reflecting on his role in the team and the constant comparisons to legendary figures, Sharma remained focused on the collective goal. "That is exactly what my team wants from me. It is not easy to do it every time, but it comes down to the mental preparation and the support you get from your teammates," Sharma explained.

When asked about his proximity to certain records, he was quick to show his respect for the past. "Yuvraj’s 12-ball fifty is impossible to beat. For me, stepping to the leg side is about field placement; if I can get the room, then I know I can hit through the off side. I just want to play with the field. All our batters are hitting the ball well right now, so going forward, this series is going to be a lot of fun."

However, the emotional heart of the match belonged to Jasprit Bumrah, who was named Player of the Match. Beyond his three wickets, the game marked a decade of service to the national side, a milestone that prompted a rare moment of reflection from the pace spearhead. "I was keeping an eye on things when Rana and Hardik were bowling. By the time I came on, the ball was scuffed up nicely. I am happy as long as I can contribute to the team’s cause. If I am given the new ball I can do the job, and it is the same for the death overs," Bumrah said.

Reflecting on his ten-year journey, Bumrah spoke about the hurdles he has overcome to remain at the pinnacle of the sport. "It feels good to complete ten years. As a kid, I just tried to play one game for my country. Fighting through the pains, the assumptions, the public opinions, and the physical aches was tough at times. This milestone is a feather in my cap, but the journey continues from here."