World’s second fastest 10K woman runner Emmaculate Anyango Achol to make TCS World 10K Bengaluru debut

Bengaluru: Emmaculate Anyango Achol, the world's second-fastest 10K woman runner, will headline the 16th edition of TCS World 10K Bengaluru, scheduled for Sunday, 28th April 2024. The World Athletics Gold Label Road Race is a USD 210,000 prize money event featuring some of the world's most accomplished road and track and field athletes.

And among the star attractions this year is Kenya’s Anyango, who clocked an excellent 28:57 in Valencia while finishing behind her teammate Agnes Ngetich, who posted a World Record 28:46 there. A silver medalist in the 2019 African Junior championships in 3000m, Anyango barely missed the Belgarde podium in this year's World cross-country championships.

“I am very excited to be in Bengaluru for the first time for this incredible event, which has gained a worldwide reputation for being one of the best 10K races. I have heard so much about the events hosted in India and the running revolution they began nearly two decades ago. I am very much looking forward to being there and clock my best. The field of runners in the women’s category is quite strong this year and I love a good challenge," expressed Anyango.

Five of her countrymates will also take the women's starting line-up in Bengaluru, with timings faster than the event course record (30:35). Lilian Rengeruk Kasait (29:32), Faith Chepkoech (29:50), Loice Chemnung (29:57), Cintia Chepngeno (30:08), and Grace Nawowuna (30:27) make their team formidable. Anyango's inclusion in this epic line-up draws attention to a power-packed elite women's race to the title.

Rengeruk and Chepngeno participated in the epic race in Valencia, while Chepkoech and Chemnung clocked their bests from Castellon and Paris. Nawowuna did it in Lille. Two Ethiopians, Aberash Minsewo, this year's Tata Mumbai Marathon winner, and Lemlem Hailu, 2022 World Indoor 3000m champion, add further shine to the women's start lists.

Kenya's Peter Mwaniki and Bravin Kipkogei headline elite men's line-up

Meanwhile, in the elite men's lineup, Kenya's Peter Mwaniki Aila (29) entered with the fastest time among the men, 26:59. He achieved this mark while finishing third earlier this year in Valencia. In that process, Peter became the nineteenth runner in the World to run the 10K distance in under 27 minutes.

His country-mate and 2019 African Junior Champion over 10,000m - Bravin Kipkogei Kiptoo - is credited with 27:02 from Madrid last year along with Bravin Kiprop, who clocked an impressive 27:16 this February at Castellon, Spain, will keep the race interesting.

Two more Kenyans, Hillary Chepkwony, last year's third-place finisher, and Patrick Mosin, the runner-up in Castellon the previous year, are expected to provide the necessary boost to return fast timings here. Two young runners, John Wele from Tanzania and Boki Diriba from Ethiopia, may also pose a threat to the Kenyans.

The 2024 edition is packed with pace as five men and six women who have entered the race are credited with personal best timings recorded on 10K road running that are faster than the course record timings for TCS World 10K Bengaluru. Kenyans Nicholas Kimeli (27:38) and Irene Cheptei (30:35) have held the course record in Bengaluru since 2022.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru will award a total prize pot of USD 210,000. The winners in the men's and women's categories will each take home USD 26,000. A course record bonus of USD 8,000 is also in the offing.

INTERNATIONAL ELITE ATHLETE-

MEN

1. Peter Mwaniki KEN/1994 26:59

2. Bravin Kipkogei KEN/2001 27:02

3. Bravin Kiprop KEN/1998 27:16

4. Patrick Mosin KEN/2000 27:26

5. Hillary Chepkwony KEN/1999 27:34

6. John Wele TAN/2006 28:14

7. Boki Diriba ETH/2004 28:25

FEMALE

1. Emmaculate Anyango Achol KEN/2000 28:57

2. Lilian Kasait Rengeruk KEN/1997 29:32

3. Faith Chepkoech KEN/2003 29:50

4. Loice Chemnung KEN/1997 29:57

5. Cintia Chepngeno KEN/2000 30:08

6. Grace Nawowuna KEN/2003 30:27

7. Aberash Minsewo ETH/2001 30:58

8. Lemlem Hailu ETH/2001 31:37