Recognition brings a sense of satisfaction and motivation: Hardik Singh on being nominated for Hockey India Annual Award 2025

New Delhi: As Hockey India prepares to host the 8th Annual Awards 2025 on 27 March in the national capital, two of India’s most consistent performers—Hardik Singh and Navneet Kaur—find themselves in the spotlight. Both players have been nominated for the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2025, reflecting their impact on Indian hockey over the past year.

The recognition does not stop there. Hardik Singh has also been shortlisted for the Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year, while Navneet Kaur has been nominated for the Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year. These nominations underline not just individual brilliance, but also their sustained contribution to the team’s success on the international stage.

Hardik Singh has been a key figure in India’s midfield, especially during the team’s gold medal-winning campaign at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. His ability to control the tempo of the game and link defence with attack played a crucial role in India’s success. His performances stood out in a tournament that tested the team’s resilience and unity.

For Navneet Kaur, 2025 has been a year of milestones and match-winning performances. She played a vital role in India’s campaign at the Women’s Asia Cup Gongshu 2025, where the team secured a silver medal. Navneet’s six goals in the tournament were instrumental in India’s run to the final. During the same tournament, she also completed 200 international caps, marking a significant personal achievement.

Her impressive form continued at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad, where India once again finished with a silver medal. Navneet scored four goals in the competition, emerging as the third-highest goal scorer, and was named Player of the Tournament—further cementing her position as one of India’s leading forwards.

Speaking about his nomination, Hardik Singh shared that such recognition brings a sense of satisfaction and motivation. He said that being nominated for the Hockey India Annual Awards makes an athlete feel that their hard work is being noticed. According to him, the daily effort, discipline, and passion that go into the sport finally find acknowledgement through such honours, making it a special moment.

Looking back at the past year, Hardik pointed to the Asia Cup victory in Bihar as his most memorable experience. He explained that the tournament came at a time when the team was searching for momentum. Despite the challenges, the squad came together and delivered a strong performance. He also felt that his own contributions during the tournament were among his best, making it a standout moment in his career.

Hardik also spoke about what keeps him going. For him, hockey is not just a profession but a passion. He believes in giving his absolute best, both on and off the field. He credited his teammates and family for their constant support, saying that their encouragement allows him to express himself freely in the game.

With major tournaments ahead, Hardik is already looking forward to new challenges. He highlighted the importance of the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games, adding that opportunities like playing in multiple World Cups are rare. If he gets the chance to feature in his third World Cup, he is determined to make it count.

Navneet Kaur also expressed her happiness at being nominated for two major awards. She acknowledged Hockey India’s efforts in organising the annual awards, saying that such initiatives motivate players and give them something to strive for. Being recognised at this level, she said, is both encouraging and rewarding.

She also took a moment to thank her support system. Navneet credited her family and teammates for standing by her through every phase, both on and off the field. Their belief in her, she said, has played a big role in her journey so far.

Reflecting on her favourite moment from 2025, Navneet spoke about the Women’s Asia Cup. While the team narrowly missed out on the title, she described the tournament as special because of the way the team performed together. Completing 200 matches for India during the event made it even more memorable, marking a proud milestone in her career.

When asked about her recent run of form, Navneet kept it simple. She said there is no shortcut to success—only consistent hard work. Over the past few years, she has focused on improving different aspects of her game, including penalty corner skills and playing with greater freedom during matches. She also emphasised the role of experience in helping her make better decisions on the field.

Looking ahead, Navneet is equally excited about the challenges to come. She spoke about the importance of major tournaments like the FIH Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games, noting that players prepare for years for such opportunities. Her focus remains on giving her best and contributing to the team’s success.

As the Hockey India Annual Awards approach, the nominations of Hardik Singh and Navneet Kaur highlight not just their individual journeys, but also the steady rise of Indian hockey on the global stage. Their performances over the past year have set high standards, and the upcoming awards night promises to celebrate these achievements in style.