Khalin Joshi surges ahead on day two of Andhra Open Golf Championship 2026

Visakhapatnam: Khalin Joshi shot a second consecutive three-under 68 to move into the lead at six-under 136 after round two of the INR 1 crore Andhra Open 2026 being played at the East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam.

The 33-year-old Bengaluru-based former Asian Tour winner holds a one-shot advantage over overnight leader Dhruv Sheoran, who carded a one-under 70 to slip to second spot at five-under 137.

Chikkarangappa S., a 14-time winner on the DP World PGTI, also returned a 70 to sit third at four-under 138.

PGTI thanks its Umbrella Partner DP World and its Tour Partners Amul, Axis Bank, Campa, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Kalyani, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India for their support in growing the tour. The Andhra Open 2026 is supported by host venue East Point Golf Club (EPGC) and event partner Andhra Pradesh Golf Association (APGA).

On a windy day where conditions proved challenging, Khalin Joshi (68-68) stayed steady from tee to green to edge ahead. Khalin made four birdies and a bogey on the final hole.

“I had a pretty solid day. From tee to green I hit it well. It was windy, but overall, I’m happy with my ball-striking and am now looking forward to the weekend. The big challenge was dealing with the switching wind. I feel I negotiated the conditions well,” Khalin said.

The par-5 seventh has been adjusted to a 477-yard par-4, bringing the course par down to 71.

Dhruv Sheoran (67-70) looked set to extend his lead after opening with an eagle and building a three-shot cushion through 12 holes. However, back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th saw him slip back into second place.

Six players — Viraj Madappa, Sri Lanka’s N. Thangaraja, Chandigarh trio of Brashwarpal Singh, Akshay Sharma and Manjot Singh, and Dubai-based Yash Majmudar — were tied fourth at two-under 140.

The cut fell at six-over 148, with 52 of 130 players advancing to the last two rounds.