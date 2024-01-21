Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC go down 0-1 against Mumbai City FC

Bhubaneswar: Chennaiyin FC suffered a 0-1 defeat against Mumbai City FC in their final Group ‘C’ match of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Sunday.

Hmingthanmawia Ralte (26th minute) scored the sole goal of the game as he headed in a cross from Yoell Van Nieff’s free-kick for the Islanders.

Demonstrating their attacking intent from the outset, Chennaiyin FC started the game on the front foot minutes and came close to scoring the opening goal in the 11th minute.

Rafael Crivellaro played a precise through ball to Connor Shields who managed to get beyond the Mumbai City defence, but his shot was saved by the opposition goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

The Marina Machans continued to pose a significant threat and had another opportunity in front of goal in the 18th minute when Crivellaro's cross was headed just wide by Jordan Murray.

Despite the flurry of attacks from Chennaiyin, it was Mumbai City FC that broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 23rd minute when Hmingthanmawia Ralte converted Yoell Van Nieff’s floating cross in the box with a header following a free kick.

Owen Coyle's team began the second half with renewed energy and came close to leveling the score just after the break when Crivellaro had two chances in the space of a minute.

The Brazilian’s first attempt was a header from a cross from the right flank followed by a left-footed shot from long range, both of which narrowly missed the target.

Chennaiyin continued their pursuit of the equalizer and in the 59th minute, a pinpoint cross from Shields was met perfectly by Murray but his header was saved by Lachenpa.

The 26-year-old attacker put another accurate ball inside the box, this time for Irfan Yadwad in the 79th minute, but Mumbai City FC’s shot-stopper came to the rescue for his side once again.

With four points from three games, Chennaiyin FC concluded their campaign in the Kalinga Super Cup by finishing second in their group.