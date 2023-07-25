Mumbai City FC complete a loan move for Jayesh Rane from Bengaluru FC



Mumbai: Mumbai City FC are delighted to confirm that the club have reached an agreement with Bengaluru FC for a season-long loan move for Jayesh Rane. The 30-year-old joins the Islanders until the end of the 2023-24 season.



Born and raised in Mumbai, Jayesh is a product of the Mumbai FC youth set up. After beginning his journey with the under-18s, Jayesh made his bow in professional football with Mumbai FC in 2012. After impressing in the I-League, he was named in the inaugural ISL Draft in 2014 and was drafted in by Chennaiyin FC. Jayesh returned to feature for Chennaiyin in 2015 as he won the ISL with the Marina Machans.



Jayesh continued his run of success as he lifted the I-League title in 2017 with Aizawl FC and repeated the enviable feat of winning the ISL after being crowned winners with ATK in 2019-20. The versatile midfielder signed for Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2021-22 season. With his proficiency in the middle of the pitch and with 103 league appearances to his name, Jayesh continues to be one of ISL’s most experienced players as he makes a return to his hometown of Mumbai.



Jayesh Rane said:



“As a Mumbaikar, there is no bigger honour than the opportunity to play for Mumbai City. On the pitch, Mumbai City’s ambitions are second to none and that can be seen from the recent success the club has enjoyed. But off the pitch, I understand what this club means to the fans and to the city. It’s a moment of pride for me to be able to represent my home and my people. I want to thank Bengaluru FC for their support, and I’m fully committed to giving my best every day in my time here at Mumbai City.”



Des Buckingham said:



“We are delighted to have Jayesh with us. He is a very experienced player with a track record of success and a deep understanding of what Mumbai City stands for and the region we represent. We have a lot of games this season and must ensure we have the squad depth to compete on multiple fronts; Jayesh will bring depth, energy and versatility to our midfield. I am confident that Jayesh will be a great addition to our group and look forward to seeing him contribute to the club and his hometown of Mumbai.



