Indian Super League: Chennaiyin look to build on momentum against Bengaluru

Bambolim (Goa): After a win in their last game, Chennaiyin FC will look to build on the momentum and consolidate their position in the top four when they square off against Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League game at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday.

Trailing 0-1 at the half-time against NorthEast United FC, Vladimir Koman and Ariel Borysiuk netted once each, just 15 minutes into the second half to complete a turnaround.

“First positive from the game against NorthEast United is that we had chances and secondly, we turnaround the game by scoring two goals. That was a good effort, we showed character. It was a very good game for the team and for the players as we were losing but won in the end and that’s very important for us,” Chennaiyin FC’s head coach Bozidar Bandovic told the media during the team’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Now, the Marina Machans will take on Bengaluru FC in their 13th game. When both the sides met each other earlier this season, the latter managed to secure a 4-2 win. The 52-year-old Montenegrin coach said his side committed some errors in that match but they will look to rectify it during their second face-off.

“It [Bengaluru] is one of the best teams with good quality players in their squad. They are very dangerous on the offensive set pieces. We need to defend set pieces very well,” he further added.

Three points against Bengaluru will not only make CFC’s position stronger in the play-offs equation but also take them to the top spot on the points table. They are currently positioned at fourth with five wins from 12 games.

Head-to-Head:

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

Matches: 10, CFC: 3, BFC: 5; Draw: 2

Goals: CFC: 10, BFC: 16