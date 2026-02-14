WCIA brings in Amit Prakash Singh to drive strategy and growth for Wheelchair Cricket

Lucknow: The Wheelchair Cricket India Association (WCIA) has announced the appointment of Amit Prakash Singh as its new Director – Strategy, Partnerships & Impact. The decision is being viewed as an important step towards giving wheelchair cricket a stronger structure, better visibility, and wider opportunities for athletes across the country.

Welcoming him into the organisation, WCIA Founder and President Sqn Ldr Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd) spoke about how far the sport has travelled in a short span of time. He said wheelchair cricket in India had moved from being a small initiative to becoming a nationwide movement that inspires thousands of persons with disabilities to take up sport with confidence. According to him, the association is now preparing for a more organised phase where professional planning, long-term partnerships, and social support systems will play a key role.

“Wheelchair cricket in India has grown from a dream into a national movement,” he said. “As we prepare for the next phase of structured expansion, international recognition, and deeper societal integration, we needed strategic leadership with execution capability. Amit’s entrepreneurial experience, network strength, and passion for inclusive sports make him an invaluable addition to WCIA. I am personally excited about what we will build together.”

Reacting to his new responsibility, Amit Prakash Singh described wheelchair cricket as a powerful medium of change rather than just a game. He said the sport gives players a sense of identity and respect and helps them believe in their own abilities. He added that his effort would be to ensure that WCIA grows into an institution that supports athletes beyond the field as well.

“Wheelchair cricket is not just a sport; it is a platform of dignity, aspiration, and national pride,” he said. “My role will focus on transforming WCIA into not only a sporting body but a structured ecosystem for livelihood, leadership, and corporate inclusion. Our athletes deserve visibility, opportunity, and economic empowerment.”

Under his leadership, WCIA will roll out a structured three-year transformation roadmap. This plan will focus on four main areas – structured expansion of the game to more states, gaining formal international recognition, deeper societal integration, and creating strong corporate inclusion and employability platforms. The association aims to build partnerships with companies, educational institutions, and government bodies so that players get access to jobs, skill training, and sponsorship support. Efforts will also be made to improve coaching systems, organise more national tournaments, and create pathways for Indian teams to compete regularly at global events. The larger goal is to ensure that every wheelchair cricketer is seen not as a beneficiary but as a talented sportsperson with equal opportunities.

Founded in 2018, WCIA has been working steadily to promote wheelchair cricket across India and currently engages thousands of athletes from several states. The association continues to strive towards creating opportunities for players with disabilities to represent the nation with pride and to make wheelchair cricket a respected and sustainable part of India’s sporting culture.