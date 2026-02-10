Pakistan to play against India in T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC have released a statement confirming the participation of Pakistan in all their scheduled ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches – including their match against India on 15 February in Colombo.

The statement released by ICC said: “The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.

“In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a success.

“With respect to Bangladesh, the ICC reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team's non-participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 does not have any long-term effects on cricket in the country.”

The ICC had previously noted the statement issued by the Government of Pakistan regarding its decision to restrict the team’s participation in the tournament to select matches.

Ahead of what will be a highly-anticipated contest against India, Pakistan will play their second game of the tournament against the USA on 10 February in Colombo.

They secured a three-wicket victory against Netherlands in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The announcement on Monday also followed a meeting between the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The BCB and ICC thereafter confirmed that Bangladesh will not face penalties for their absence from the tournament and will have the opportunity to host an ICC event ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to standard ICC hosting processes and requirements.