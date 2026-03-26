From courtyard dreams to crores: Mangesh Yadav’s inspiring rise to RCB

Bengaluru: Not long ago, Mangesh Yadav was a young boy bowling in a small courtyard in Chhindwara, with little more than a dream and his family’s belief. Today, the 23-year-old fast bowler stands tall with a ₹5.2 crore contract from defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru — a journey shaped by struggle, sacrifice and sheer determination.

Behind this success story lies the relentless effort of his father, Ramavadh Yadav, a truck driver who often spent sleepless nights worrying about how to fund his son’s cricketing ambitions. Life on the road was anything but easy.

“I had to struggle a lot for money. Sometimes I couldn’t sleep at night, thinking about how I would raise money for him. The life of a truck driver is no life at all. You don’t have time to eat or bathe. When the truck is full, you worry about offloading, and when it’s empty, you worry about filling it up,” he recalled.

Mangesh grew up in Borgaon village, playing cricket in modest surroundings. His talent first came to light during local tennis ball tournaments, where his uncle spotted his potential and encouraged him to move to Delhi. There, he began training under coach Phool Chand Sharma — a decision that changed his life.

“If I am playing cricket today, it is because of Phool Chand sir,” Mangesh said.

The early days in Delhi were tough. His father had somehow arranged ₹24,000 for him, but the money barely lasted a month. From then on, it became a constant struggle to arrange funds for training and survival.

Coach Sharma remembers those days clearly. “He was staying with someone in Delhi. I saw that he was a good bowler, but he didn’t even have enough to eat. I told him to come and stay at the hostel. That’s where his journey really began. For me, talent matters more than money. If a player is good, he can come, eat, stay and practice.”

Like many young athletes, Mangesh too had moments of distraction. He admits there was a phase when he lost focus. That changed after a stern warning from his coach.

“I had started becoming lazy. One day sir told me to pack my bags and go home. After that, I realised what I was about to lose. I thought about my family — my father working so hard — and that changed everything,” he said.

He returned with renewed commitment, grinding it out in DDCA league matches, local tournaments and even earning a spot in the UP Under-19 camp. Yet, despite his efforts, opportunities at the next level remained elusive.

“There were times he went for selection camps and was told his name had been called by mistake. Those were very difficult days. I felt helpless, like I had made a mistake by supporting his dream,” his father said.

The breakthrough finally came in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League, where Mangesh picked up 14 wickets in just six matches at an impressive average of 12.00. That performance put him firmly on the radar.

Soon after, he represented Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, sharing the dressing room with Rajat Patidar. It wasn’t long before the big call arrived from Royal Challengers Bengaluru — the moment the family had been waiting for.

At the RCB trials, Mangesh faced a different kind of challenge. His skills were tested across match situations by Dinesh Karthik.

“He told me, ‘You are bowling well. Now show me this ball.’ He made me bowl with the new ball, then in the fifth, tenth, fourteenth, eighteenth and twentieth overs. It was surprising to see how a player at that level thinks,” Mangesh recalled.

After being picked in the auction, his first instinct was to return to his coach and thank him.

“When I came back, I just wanted to meet him, thank him for trusting me and investing so much in me,” he said.

For his father, the moment is about more than just money or recognition — it is about dignity.

“When I supported him, people said I was a fool and that my son would be ruined. Today, I am just happy. I can walk with pride,” he said, holding back emotion.

Reflecting on the journey, he added, “I never thought a truck driver could get so much respect. Mangesh has done more for me than I could ever ask.”

From a humble courtyard in Chhindwara to the grand stage of the IPL, Mangesh Yadav’s story is a reminder that dreams, backed by hard work and belief, can truly change lives.