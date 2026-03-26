KKR set the tone for IPL 2026 with star-studded Knights Unplugged evening

Kolkata: With the new IPL season around the corner, Kolkata Knight Riders brought together players, partners and fans for an engaging evening at the third edition of Knights Unplugged 3.0, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting campaign.

The event, held in Kolkata, was designed as a fan-first experience, giving supporters a rare chance to interact closely with their favourite players. From entertainment to candid conversations, the evening struck a fine balance between celebration and preparation as the franchise geared up for the TATA IPL 2026 season.

One of the most emotional moments of the night came with a tribute to one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Former KKR all-rounder Andre Russell had his jersey formally retired, marking his immense contribution to the team over the years. The announcement drew a heartfelt response from fans present at the venue. Russell will continue to be associated with the team this season, taking on a new role as Power Coach.

The evening featured a lively mix of activities, including the introduction of the full squad, interactive sessions with players and support staff, and high-energy performances that kept the audience engaged throughout. Fans were able to see a different side of their cricketing heroes, away from the intensity of the field.

Adding a unique flavour to the programme was a special mentalist act by Naman Anand. His interactive performance, involving players on stage, brought a sense of surprise and excitement, making it one of the standout segments of the evening. It offered a refreshing break before the team’s leadership group returned to share their thoughts on the upcoming season.

Another highlight of the night was the unveiling of the VIDA VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition, which added to the buzz around the event and reflected the franchise’s growing partnerships and brand presence.

Speaking at the event, CEO Venky Mysore said that every new season brings fresh excitement and expectations. After spending time with the squad and support staff, he noted a strong sense of energy and belief within the group. He added that the team is looking forward to enjoying their cricket and playing in front of their passionate home crowd at Eden Gardens, while hoping to make the season memorable for the fans.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane echoed similar sentiments, calling it a privilege to lead such a talented squad. He highlighted the depth and match-winning ability within the team and stressed the importance of playing a fearless and positive brand of cricket. Rahane also spoke about the unwavering support from Kolkata fans, saying it inspires the team to take responsibility and deliver consistently.

Head coach Abhishek Nayar reflected on the experience of working alongside some of the most experienced figures in the game. He described the dressing room environment as special, with strong leadership within the support staff acting as a key advantage. Having played alongside many of them, Nayar said the journey feels even more meaningful, adding that the collective focus remains on taking the franchise to greater heights.

The event also saw the unveiling of select team merchandise, underlining the franchise’s continued push to strengthen its bond with fans. Through initiatives like Knights Unplugged, KKR is clearly looking to go beyond the game, creating memorable experiences that bring supporters closer to the team.

As the countdown to IPL 2026 begins, the evening served as a reminder of the deep connection between the Knight Riders and their fans — a relationship that the team will hope to carry onto the field in the coming weeks.