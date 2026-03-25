RCB to honour fans with jersey number 11 tribute during warm-up for first home game

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru players will wear jersey number 11 during the warm-up session ahead of their first home game of the season and black armbands during the match, while 11 seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be kept empty as a tribute to the fans who lost their lives last year, Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Menon announced at the franchise’s pre-season press conference on Tuesday.

“This is a tribute to our fans, who will always remain a part of our journey”, he said.

Menon also outlined the extensive preparations that have gone into ensuring a safe and seamless matchday experience for fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the defending champions will play five home games.

“I would like to thank the government for making this possible. It has been a long journey since June 4, and everything has been executed on a war footing. We have worked to follow the SOPs provided by the court and ensure all protocols are in place.”

From an operational standpoint, Menon explained the revised framework governing the stadium and the responsibilities of the stakeholders involved.

Menon also outlined the revised framework governing the stadium. Under updated agreements between the BCCI, KSCA and RCB, the state association will serve as the lead organiser along with the franchise will implement the standard operating procedures, including emergency planning protocols, and indemnify any breach of the stadium agreement.

These SOPs will be followed by both the franchise and the state association, with specific guidelines also in place for victory parades.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also introduced several new crowd management measures inside and around the stadium.

“We have significantly strengthened crowd management measures. We have implemented AI-led CCTV solutions across the stadium, including inside, the concourse, and surrounding areas, powered by an AI tool called Jarvis. This system provides real-time alerts, including stand-specific crowd counts, to ensure better monitoring and control. These CCTV feeds will also be accessible to the Commissioner’s office for real-time monitoring.”

“We have invested approximately ₹7 crore towards enhancing crowd management infrastructure, including multiple baggage scanners and command centers.”

The stadium will also see reworked entry, exit and fan movement protocols based on recommendations from local authorities, with tickets for the first fixture set to go live on Tuesday, 24 March at 4 PM.

Ticket holders will also be entitled to metro access on matchdays. Parking can be pre-booked, and all stadium gates will open four hours prior to the match.

He also confirmed that the franchise has decided not to host the Unbox event this year, with the focus firmly on ensuring the matchday experience is executed smoothly.

Bobat speaks on Yash Dayal’s unavailability and squad depth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Director of Cricket Mo Bobat also addressed the media, confirming that Yash Dayal will not join the squad immediately as he deals with personal matters.

Bobat also provided an update on Josh Hazlewood’s availability, noting that the franchise remains in constant touch with Cricket Australia.

“With Josh, it’s straightforward. He’s missed some cricket due to injury, and we’re in constant touch with Cricket Australia. As soon as they’re comfortable with his fitness, he’ll join us. Having strong relationships with boards makes a big difference in situations like this.”

Bobat also spoke about the squad composition and the flexibility built into the squad to adapt to different situations during the tournament.

“We’ve tried to build a squad that can adapt to different conditions and situations, so flexibility was always a big part of our thinking. We did go into the auction prepared for different scenarios, with options like Rasikh and Mangesh in mind. Naturally, it’s a setback, but not something we’re unprepared for.”

Looking ahead to the season, Bobat added, “The aim now is simple, start this season the way we finished the last one. We have a lot of respect for every team, and right now, all our focus is on the first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.”