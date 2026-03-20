Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey for IPL 2026; campaign features Axar Patel and Jemimah Rodrigues

New Delhi: With IPL 2026 just around the corner, the JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today unveiled their official jersey for the new season. The design draws inspiration from the fierce tiger spirit that defines both the team and the city it represents. The campaign film brings together captains from both the men’s and women’s teams, Axar Patel and Jemimah Rodrigues, in a first-of-its-kind jersey launch that sees both sides unite. It captures a shared identity and celebrates the growing synergy between the two teams of Delhi Capitals. Speaking on the unveiling of the new jersey, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "This jersey celebrates our city, identity and the fearless mindset we bring to the field. In a first for an IPL jersey launch campaign, we are also proud to feature our Women’s team captain, Jemimah Rodrigues, as it reflects our commitment to building a unified Delhi Capitals culture across teams. Our Tigers in blue and red are ready, and we are looking forward to an exciting season ahead."
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