Colombo: India produced a complete performance with both bat and ball to defeat Pakistan by 61 runs and continue their dominance in T20 World Cup clashes between the two sides. The win also made India the first team to qualify for the Super 8 stage, underlining the consistency they have shown so far in the tournament. Chasing 176, Pakistan never quite found rhythm and were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, with Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy picking up two wickets each to share the spoils.

Earlier, India posted 175/7 — the highest total in an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match — riding on Ishan Kishan’s sparkling 77 off 40 balls. The left-hander set the tone after India lost Abhishek Sharma without scoring, and his aggressive intent ensured the run-rate stayed healthy right through the Powerplay. Useful contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh kept the scoreboard ticking at close to ten runs an over, even as Pakistan tried to slow things down with spin. Usman Tariq stood out with 4/24, but fielding lapses and missed moments proved costly.

Pakistan’s chase never really took off. They lost four wickets inside the Powerplay and were left with too much to do with very little on the board. Usman Khan looked the only batter capable of turning things around, but he fell six runs short of a half-century after being stumped off Axar Patel. From there, India’s bowlers tightened their grip, with Bumrah’s precision and Hardik’s early breakthroughs ensuring Pakistan were always behind the game.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav summed up the mood of the dressing room, saying, “This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play.” He reserved special praise for the Player of the Match. “The way Ishan batted, he has been doing that in the last few games and in domestic cricket. At 0-1, someone needed to take responsibility and he did that amazingly.” Surya admitted there was a brief wobble in the middle overs but saw it as part of the format. “There was a bit of a slump but that is the beauty of T20 cricket. The way Tilak, Dube and Rinku batted, it is commendable.”

Talking about the total, the skipper felt India had pushed ahead of par. “Difficult to tell when batting first, but as soon as we reached 175, we thought it was 15-20 runs over par. If it was 155, it would have been a very tight game.” He also highlighted the bowlers’ role in sealing the win. “Hardik took the new ball, taking charge. Bumrah then showed why he is the best in the world. It was great to see everyone contributing.” Looking ahead, Surya kept the focus on staying grounded. “We will think about the next steps tomorrow. Tonight we just want to spend some good time together as a team and then focus when we reach Ahmedabad.”

For Pakistan, captain Salman Ali Agha admitted his side failed to execute their plans. “We went with four spinners, but they had an off-day. Execution was missing in some parts,” he said. Reflecting on the batting collapse, he added, “We did not start well. If you lose three or four wickets in the Powerplay, you are always chasing the game.” He felt conditions were tricky early on but insisted his side should have adapted better. “In the first innings it was a bit tacky and the ball was gripping. The pitch played better later, but we did not bowl according to the situation and we did not apply ourselves with the bat.”

Agha also spoke about handling the intensity of the contest. “In these games, the emotions are always high and we just need to deal with it better.” Despite the defeat, he remained optimistic about their chances. “We have another game in a couple of days. We need to win that and qualify, and then it becomes a new tournament.”

Player of the Match Ishan Kishan, who laid the foundation with his aggressive knock, said adaptability was key on a surface that was not entirely straightforward. “The wicket was not that easy. Sometimes you just have to believe and focus on your strengths,” he explained. “I was watching the ball and trying to make them run as much as possible.” Kishan revealed he had worked on expanding his scoring areas. “I worked a lot on my off-side game so I can make bowlers bowl where I want. On a big ground, you get bigger gaps, so I was trying to hit the gaps and take twos.”

He added that the team had a clear target in mind. “We knew a total around 160-170 would be good for us.” Speaking about the occasion, Kishan said the rivalry always brings extra motivation. “India-Pakistan is always a special game, not just for us but for the country as well. Winning this gives us confidence going forward.” He also credited the bowlers for finishing the job. “Bumrah and Hardik bowled tremendously well. We know what Jassi can do with the new ball or at the death, and credit to Hardik for bowling in tight areas and executing his plans.”

With a Super 8 spot secured and confidence high, India will now look to carry this momentum forward — a performance that, in Surya’s words, truly felt like one delivered “for India.”