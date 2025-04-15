Karun Nair reflects on Delhi Capitals' first loss of IPL 2025

New Delhi: The JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals went down fighting against Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season in New Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday as they fell short of the target by 12 runs.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians posted 205/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Karun Nair’s emphatic knock of 89 off 40 went in vain as Delhi Capitals missed out on chasing the target.

Playing his first match of the season, Karun Nair during the post-match press conference, said, "It's a learning for all of us. I'm disappointed that we couldn't win the match. We lost wickets at regular intervals so it was difficult for us in the end as we needed a set batter to stay till the end. But again, we can learn from this and improve on it. We will prepare well for the next match."

Talking about his approach in the game, the right-handed batter said, "We lost an important player in Faf (du Plessis). We always knew that there are few of us who are sitting outside and have to be ready at any given time. Mentally, I was ready and obviously looking forward to the chance whenever it came. I am really happy that I got the opportunity. It is about me going out there and capitalizing on that opportunity."

"I felt like I am well prepared to play in the IPL if given the opportunity. It was all about me preparing the way that I have been all through the season and waiting for my chance. I was doing my bit to prepare and be ready for the game," he further added.

When asked about his striking against Jasprit Bumrah, Nair said, "It was about picking the right balls and playing to the areas that I wanted to play. He is the best bowler at the moment in world cricket. So, I had to be very watchful of where he was going to bowl. But again, I just backed myself and backed the areas that I wanted to score."

With four wins and a loss, Delhi Capitals are currently second in the points table. They will take on Rajasthan Royals in their sixth match of IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16.