NEW DELHI: India delivered another emphatic statement in the T20I series as they hammered New Zealand by seven wickets in Raipur, racing to 209/3 in just 15.2 overs to take an unassailable 2–0 lead. What was expected to be a tense chase of 209 turned into a breathtaking exhibition of fearless batting, led by Ishan Kishan’s explosive 76 off just 32 balls and supported superbly by Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 82.

The evening did not begin smoothly for the hosts. Chasing a stiff target of 208, India suffered early jolts when Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma departed cheaply, leaving the scoreboard reading a worrying 6 for 2. For a brief moment, New Zealand sensed an opening.

What followed, however, was a complete reversal of momentum.

Kishan walked in with clear intent and wasted no time settling down. From the very first over, he attacked the Kiwi bowlers with clean footwork, sharp bat swing and fearless shot selection. Boundaries flowed freely as he took full advantage of the powerplay, turning pressure into panic for the visitors.

“I was looking to score as many runs as we could in the powerplay because chasing 208 you have to maximise the powerplay,” Kishan later explained. His approach was bold but calculated — a batter fully aware of the match situation and backing his instincts.

The left-hander’s 76 came off just 32 deliveries, a knock that included crisp drives, towering pulls and fearless hits over the infield. At the other end, Suryakumar Yadav played the perfect partner. While Kishan went hard from ball one, the Indian captain absorbed the conditions before unveiling his trademark 360-degree strokeplay.

Suryakumar’s unbeaten 82 ensured there were no stumbles after Kishan’s dismissal. Shivam Dube added the finishing touches with a composed 36 not out as India cruised home with 28 balls to spare — a margin that underlined their dominance.

The numbers told the story of the carnage. India chased down 209 in only 15.2 overs, making light work of a total that would normally be considered highly competitive in T20 cricket.

For New Zealand, it was a night to forget — especially for Zak Foulkes. The young pacer endured a brutal outing, conceding a record 67 runs in just three overs as the Indian batters targeted him relentlessly.

Earlier in the evening, the visitors had put up a strong 208/6. Mitchell Santner led the charge with a steady unbeaten 47, while Rachin Ravindra’s fluent 44 provided momentum in the middle overs. At one stage, New Zealand looked set for an even bigger total.

Reflecting on the innings, Santner admitted the challenge of bowling to India’s deep batting line-up. “Against these guys, 300 maybe?” he remarked candidly. “When you come up against a side that bats deep and the way India came out with intent from ball one, it’s about squeezing them where we can.”

Despite the defeat, the New Zealand captain viewed the match as part of their learning curve ahead of the World Cup. “Today we were put under a lot of pressure and it was good for us to learn and bounce back,” he said, also pointing to the dew that made conditions difficult for spinners.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, could not hide his admiration for Kishan’s assault. “I don’t know what Ishan had in the afternoon for lunch,” he joked, “but I have never seen someone batting that way at 6 for 2 and ending the powerplay on 60-odd.”

The Indian skipper praised the team’s overall effort, particularly the bowlers who pulled things back when New Zealand were 110 for 2. “All the bowlers chipped in and took responsibility,” he noted, adding that the atmosphere in the camp remains upbeat.

For Kishan, the innings carried deeper meaning. Having spent time out of the Indian side, the left-hander spoke honestly about self-belief and answering personal doubts. “Sometimes you do it for yourself, to answer your own questions on if you’re good enough to play for India,” he said.

On a night of big hits and broken records, it was that quiet confidence — more than the boundaries — that stood out. India now move forward with momentum, belief, and a top order firing fearlessly at exactly the right time.