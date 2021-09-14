IPL: Chris Woakes pulls out of tournament, Delhi Capitals announce Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis as replacement

New Delhi: JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals on Monday announced that English all-rounder Chris Woakes, who picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches in the first half of the VIVO IPL 2021, has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

The Delhi Capitals have announced Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis as Woakes' replacement for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season. Dwarshuis has scalped 100 wickets in 82 T20 matches at an average of 23.73. The 27-year-old, who plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches.

Dwarshuis will be joining the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble in the UAE soon.