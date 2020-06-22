Indian has lost a giant of domestic cricket: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Rajinder Goel's demise

Mumbai: The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today, said Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on the demise of Rajinder Goel, a left-arm spinner par excellence, who breathed his last on Sunday.

Mourning his death, Ganguly said, " His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it. To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game. To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family."

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI: "Rajinder Goel Ji was a true servant of Indian Cricket. He was a role model for many current and upcoming spinners. His longevity should inspire upcoming cricketers to excel and improve every time they take the field. BCCI honoured him with Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. I extend my condolences to his family in this hour of grief."

Arun Singh Dhumal, Honorary Treasurer, BCCI: "Rajinder Goel Ji was a stalwart. He continued to be associated with the game even post his retirement and often turned up to watch young kids play and always extended his guidance. He is the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

In a career spanning 27 years, he picked up 750 first-class wickets with an average of 18.58. He played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana. The veteran spinner bagged 59 five-wicket hauls and 18 ten-wicket hauls. With 637 Ranji Trophy wickets, Goel despite playing his last game in the 1984-85 season, remains the leading wicket-taker of India’s premier domestic first-class competition.