Virat Kohli's 124 in vain as New Zealand win by 41 runs, claim historic 2-1 series over India

Indore: New Zealand secured a 41-run victory over India in the third ODI at Holkar Stadium, clinching the series 2-1. This is the Black Caps' first ODI series win on Indian soil. India fell short at 296 chasing 338, despite a strong effort.

Virat Kohli's valiant 85th international hundred, a gritty 124 off 119 balls, nearly turned the tide. The chase started promisingly, but after his dismissal, India lost momentum. Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana chipped in with fighting fifties – Reddy's 52 and Rana's quickfire 50 – but it wasn't enough against New Zealand's imposing total. The Indian innings folded in the 48th over, leaving fans stunned.

Earlier, India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana starred with the ball, each claiming three wickets to keep things tight. But New Zealand's middle order exploded. Daryl Mitchell, Player of the Match and series, smashed a brilliant 137 off 131 balls – his second ton in as many games. Glenn Phillips, back from injury, complemented him perfectly with 106 off 88 deliveries. Their massive 244-run stand propelled the Kiwis to 337/6 in 50 overs, setting a daunting target under the Indore lights.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell couldn't hide his joy post-match. "Always a pressure to come and play here," he said, beaming. "First time a NZ team has won an ODI series here – that's special. You always hope to come here and play good cricket. As a group, we've stuck to what we do well. We're the sum of all the parts of the team and work as a group. We're a small country from the bottom of the world and take on big ones."

Bracewell heaped praise on Mitchell: "He's been amazing in ODIs for a number of years. He's a humble guy, seeing him get his rewards is special. Having three debutants this series and getting to experience the crowds has been cool. Growing the depth of cricket in NZ is awesome."

Mitchell, understandably chuffed, reflected on his knock: "It's really nice to contribute and to win over here. The way we built partnerships, with Young and GP. Always nice to get stuck into moments with your mates. I'm just trying to concentrate on being present, watch the ball and repeat, and make some good decisions. GP is a mate, awesome to see him get a 100. He's been out injured, proud of how he's come back. I love playing for my country, took a while to get here, domestic cricket taught a lot."

On the Indian side, Gill was honest about the shortcomings. "After the first game, coming here 1-1, the way we played was disappointing. Lot of areas need improving. Virat bhai's batting, Harshit's batting have been plusses. Fast bowlers have done well. Keeping WC in mind and where it will be, we want to give Nitish opportunities."

Debutant Jayden Lennox, the left-arm spinner who troubled India in the middle overs, added his take: "Wouldn't say easy. Seeing a star-studded line-up, to put winning performances is special. Special to have our first one-day series here. I've not overcomplicated the game. I've played on small grounds. I pride myself to do well at the death and create pressure in the middle. Aim of left-arm spin bowling in short-form cricket is not to be predictable, not let batters get underneath or step-hit. Atmosphere, I thought it'd make me more nervous than it did. Relatively inexperienced unit, performing in high-pressure environment. Kudos to the set up in NZ operating at the moment."

This defeat stings for India, especially at home, but New Zealand's team effort – blending experience with youth – proved decisive. The Black Caps head back with heads held high, while India shifts focus to upcoming challenges.