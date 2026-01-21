I wanted to finish the innings and take responsibility, says Jemimah Rodrigues after captain’s knock vs MI

Vadodara: Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues led from the front with a composed unbeaten half-century to steer JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the BCA Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Chasing 155 on a surface that became progressively slower, Delhi Capitals completed the chase in 19 overs after a strong start at the top and a calm finish in the middle. Openers Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma provided early momentum before Rodrigues anchored the innings with an assured 51 not out off 37 deliveries, with Marizanne Kapp providing late support as DC closed out the contest.

Speaking about the impact of the opening partnership and how it shaped the chase, Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues said, “With Lizelle and Shafali batting together, it is a very destructive opening pair. Bowlers know they have to get everything right or they are going to be punished. On this wicket, the way they batted with the new ball and the powerplay we got was very important. Once the ball got older, it started becoming slower, so the start they gave us made things much easier for the batters coming in.”

Reflecting on her own role in the chase and finishing the game, Rodrigues said,

“In the earlier matches, I felt I had impact innings even though I walked in quite late. I know there was a lot more expected from me, and one thing I wanted to work on was finishing the innings. Today, I was really happy that I could stay there till the end and take that responsibility for the team.”

Opening up on her early experiences as Delhi Capitals captain, Rodrigues added, “It has been a learning phase for me. I thought captaincy would bring a lot more pressure, but the team has taken a lot of that away. We have head coach Jonathan Batty, our support staff and the leadership group, and they have made my life much easier. Captaincy is not fixed, you have to be instinctive and accept that sometimes things will work and sometimes they will not. I am learning to back myself and give myself space to make mistakes, because that is how you grow.”

Speaking about team balance and her batting position, the DC skipper said, “As a captain, I cannot think only about myself, the team always comes first. I felt Laura (Wolvaardt) was better suited at number three because the ball is newer and comes on nicely, while I can handle batting a little later and against the spinners. She has been doing her role really well and has been helping me a lot on the field as well.”

Emphasising the approach Delhi Capitals are taking as the tournament progresses, Rodrigues said, “In tournaments like this, it is important to peak at the right time. We are trying to take it one game at a time, stick to our processes and not get too desperate for results. If we keep doing the right things, the results will follow.”

Delhi Capitals will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their upcoming Women’s Premier League 2026 fixture on Saturday, January 24, as they look to build on the momentum from this win.