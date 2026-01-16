Jemi knows how to get best out of group, says Laura Wolvaardt after Delhi Capitals’ first win of WPL 2026

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals opened their account in the Women’s Premier League 2026 with a riveting seven-wicket win against UP Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 155, Delhi Capitals completed the chase with 7 wickets in hand after an assured batting performance that saw contributions across the innings. Openers Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee laid the foundation with a strong opening stand, with Shafali scoring 36 off 32 deliveries, including six boundaries. Lee anchored the chase with a fluent 67 off 44 balls, which featured eight fours and three sixes.

Despite a brief wobble in the middle overs, Laura Wolvaardt (25* off 24) and skipper Jemimah Rodrigues 21 off 14) held thier nerves to guide the Capitals over the line. Earlier, Delhi Capitals’ bowlers produced a disciplined effort to restrict UP Warriorz to 154 for 8, led by Marizanne Kapp’s figures of 2 for 24, while Shafali Verma returned impressive figures of 2 for 16 to keep the scoring in check through the middle overs.

Reflecting on the tense last ball finish, Delhi Capitals batter Laura Wolvaardt said, “Very, very relieved. There was definitely some tension because it was a pretty similar equation to the last game. At one point it was me and Jemi batting again, so I did have a few flashbacks, but it was very nice that we were able to get over the line this time.”

Speaking about the nature of the surface and the challenges it posed, Wolvaardt said, “It was a much slower pitch and it was holding a bit more than the other night, with a lot more turn. On the previous wicket, there was no turn and it was sliding on nicely, so it was a very different challenge. We probably could have taken a bit more responsibility earlier to avoid taking it that deep, but we managed to get the job done.”

Praising opening partner Lizelle Lee and her impact at the top of the order, Wolvaardt added, “She’s been wonderful. I’m very happy for her that she’s been able to contribute. She’s been batting like this consistently in franchise cricket in Australia and has been playing a lot of cricket. It’s really nice to play with her again. We had a very good opening partnership for South Africa, so it’s been awesome to bat together again, and she’s a very destructive player.”

Speaking about skipper Jemimah Rodrigues and her leadership, Wolvaardt said, “Jemi has been great. She’s a really good people’s person and knows how to communicate with everyone and get the best out of the group. She’s had a lot on her shoulders as a new captain, but she’s handled it really well and has been very inspirational for the team.”