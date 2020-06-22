Stalwart of Indian domestic cricket; humility personified; India's loss: Sachin, Sehwag, Shastri among others pay tribute to Rajinder Goel

New Delhi: Tributes poured in from the cricket fraternity for one of India's finest left-arm spinners, Rajinder Goel (77) who died after battling long-term illness on Sunday. Regarded as a fine left-arm spinner, Rajinder Goel never played for India. Goel played 157 first-class matches, most of them for Haryana, and finished with 750 wickets.

Offering his condolences, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted that Indian cricket had lost a stalwart. "Saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajinder Goel ji! He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. May his soul Rest in Peace and my heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. 🙏🏼" Tweeted Tendulkar.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote that it was India's loss to have never played him. "A very simple, humble man. Highest wicket taker in his last first class season. 750 First- class wickets but never played for India. Was India’s loss. Rajinder Goel ji ko vinamra Shraddhanjali. Om Shanti," Tweeted Sehwag.

Meanwhile, India's cricket team chief coach Ravi Shastri termed Goel as humility personified. "RIP #RajinderGoel ji. Master of his craft. Killer line & length in our terrain. Humility personified. Condolences to the entire family 🙏," Tweeted Shastri.

Have always been staggered by the records of Shivalkar & Rajinder Goel.

Here’s Goel’s FC record for you - 157 matches, 750 wickets!

59 five wicket hauls & 18 times 10 wkts in a match. Avg -18.58.

That’s bradmanesque in bowling - 5 wkts every 2.6 matches.

Saddened by news of sad demise of renowned cricketer Shri #RajinderGoel ji who held the record for most wickets in Ranji Trophy.



Your contribution in making cricket popular will always be remembered.



My condolences to the bereaved family.



