I just played my natural game, Abhishek Sharma as India storm to 48-run win over New Zealand in Nagpur

Nagpur: India made a powerful start to their five-match T20I series against New Zealand, defeating the visitors by 48 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Friday night. A fluent 84 from Abhishek Sharma, followed by Rinku Singh’s late fireworks, helped India post a massive 238 for 7 — their highest-ever T20 total against the Kiwis.

In reply, New Zealand fought hard through Glenn Phillips’ 78, but the chase eventually proved too steep. The visitors were restricted well short of the target as India’s bowlers held their nerve, giving the hosts a 1–0 lead in the series.

After winning the toss, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner chose to field first, hoping to take advantage of early conditions. However, the decision quickly backfired as India’s top order came out with clear intent.

Abhishek Sharma set the tone from the very beginning. The left-hander played with freedom and confidence, finding gaps effortlessly and clearing the ropes with ease. His 84-run knock was a perfect mix of timing and aggression, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace.

India lost a few wickets in between, but the momentum never dipped. The middle order ensured that the pressure stayed firmly on the New Zealand bowlers, who struggled to contain the flow of runs on a flat Nagpur pitch.

The real damage came in the death overs, where Rinku Singh once again showed why he is becoming one of India’s most reliable finishers in the shortest format. His late assault lifted India past the 230-mark, turning a strong total into a daunting one.

India eventually closed their innings at 238 for 7 — a statement total, especially against a New Zealand side known for its disciplined bowling attack.

Chasing 239, the visitors needed a flying start, but India struck early. Despite losing wickets, Glenn Phillips stood tall at one end. His aggressive 78 kept New Zealand in the hunt and briefly raised hopes of an unlikely chase.

However, the required run rate continued to climb, and India’s bowlers maintained control at crucial moments. Varun Chakaravarthy used his variations smartly, while Shivam Dube chipped in with timely breakthroughs. Both bowlers finished with two wickets each, effectively breaking New Zealand’s momentum.

Once Phillips was dismissed, the chase lost its last bit of spark. The remaining batters found it difficult to clear the boundary consistently, and New Zealand eventually fell well short of the target.

The 48-run victory underlined India’s batting depth and growing confidence ahead of bigger challenges. The series against New Zealand is India’s final assignment before they begin preparations to defend their T20 World Cup title, and the opening match offered plenty of positives.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav looked pleased with the team’s all-round effort. The batting unit showed intent throughout, while the bowlers executed their plans with discipline despite the high-scoring conditions.

For Abhishek Sharma, the innings was another important step in his international journey. Speaking after the match, he said the focus was on keeping things simple and backing his strengths rather than overthinking the situation.

His partnership-building at the top and fearless approach set the platform for India’s biggest-ever T20 score against New Zealand — a record that may stand for some time.

With four matches still to be played, the visitors will be keen to bounce back quickly. But India, brimming with confidence, have laid down an early marker in the series.

The second T20I now promises to be an exciting contest, with New Zealand searching for answers and India aiming to extend their lead as the road to the T20 World Cup gathers pace.