AITA felicitates India star Bopanna ahead of his Davis Cup farewell tie

Lucknow: All India Tennis Association (AITA) felicitated star India player Rohan Bopanna as he prepares for his final Davis Cup appearance during India's World Group II tie against Morocco scheduled at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday.

The 43-year-old veteran player made history last week when he became the oldest player to compete in a Grand Slam doubles final at the US Open. The felicitation ceremony was attended by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain, India Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal, who is also the Executive Committee Member of Indian Olympic Association, AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar and other AITA officials.

Morocco players were also present at the felicitation ceremony.

Matches will be broadcast live on Doordarshan Sports and Sony Sports Network.

Teams:

India: Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Digvijay Pratap Singh, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna

Captain-Rohit Rajpal

Morocco: Elliot Benchetrit, Yassine Dlimi, Adam Moundir, Walid Ahouda, Younes Lalami Laaroussi

Captain-Mehdi Tahiri