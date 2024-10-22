CM Trophy 2024: Paralympics silver medallist Thulasimathi Murugesan wins double crown

Chennai: Paris Paralympics silver medallist Thulasimathi Murugesan lived up to expectations as she bagged a double crown in para badminton category of the CM Trophy 2024 Games on Monday.

Thulasimathi, representing Kancheepuram defeated Jayamani of Thanjavur 21-1, 21-3 in the singles and then teamed up with Ezhilarasi to defeat Jayamani and Arulselvi Thanjavur 21-8, 21-7.

This is the second year of para events being added to the CM Trophy.

The 2024 CM Trophy is one of the largest grassroot initiative and this edition has attracted over 33,000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines. Prior to the state meet, district level competitions were held across the state in which over 11 lakh players participated.

At the time of writing, leaders Chennai had crossed the 200-medal mark and now have 85 gold, 65 silver and 65 bronze. Chengalpattu continue to be in second position with 24 gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze while Coimbatore jumped to third spot with 20 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze.

In the mentally challenged category, R Vibin of Kanniyakumari won the men’s 100m gold with a time of 12.35s. Rangaraj of Thirunelveli (13.09s) and Salem’s A Bhoopathi (13.38s) won the silver and bronze, respectively.

Kanniyakumari’s NL Jasmine made it a grand double for the district by winning the women’s 100m gold in 15.70s.

Results – Day 18

VENUE: TNPESU, Melakottaiyur - Chengalpattu

Sport - Para Athletics

Category/Event: Mentally Challenged - Men's 100m

Gold: R Vibin (Kanniyakumari) 12.35s; Silver: Rangaraj (Thirunelveli) 13.09s; Bronze: A Bhoopathi (Salem) 13.38s

Category/Event: Mentally Challenged - Women's 100m

Gold: NL Jasmine (Kanniyakumari) - 15.70s; Silver: K Vanathi (Sivagangai) - 16.1s; Bronze: S Tamilselvi (Tiruppur) 16.6s

Category/Event: Physically Challenged (Hand Disabled) - Women's 100m

Gold: P Kanimozhi (Salem) 15.26s; Silver: V Amulya Eshwari (Madurai) 15.63s; Bronze: S Muthuselvi (Virudhunagar) - 16.34s

Category/Event: Physically Challenged - Men's 100m

Gold: Shiek Abdul Kadhar. KV (Chennai) 11.70s; Silver: Santhanakumar P (Coimbatore) 12.1s; Bronze: S Ajith Kumar (Salem) - 12.2s

Differently-abled - Badminton Standing

Women's Doubles Final

Thulasimathi/Ezhilarasi (Kancheepuram) beat Jayamani/Arulselvi (Thanjavur) 21-8, 21-7

Differently-abled - Badminton

Women's Singles - Final

Thulasimathi M (Kancheepuram) beat Jayamani (Thanjavur) 21-1 21-3