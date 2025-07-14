Interim panel assures timely BFI elections by World Body’s August 31 deadline, sights no delay in process

New Delhi: The Interim Committee overseeing boxing administration in India has reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to the directive of World Boxing by ensuring that the national federation elections are held within the stipulated deadline of August 31.

The world body, after reviewing the roadmap and deliberations held with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President during discussions in Lausanne, has recently extended the tenure of the Interim Committee. This decision came with a formal note of appreciation, acknowledging the committee’s effective functioning and its significant strides in restoring transparency and stability within India’s boxing administration. The panel has also been credited with playing a key role in reviving India’s boxing performance on the global stage. At no point was the objective of ensuring a smooth and timely transition overlooked by the Interim Committee including the conduct of the Elections.



“World Boxing has clearly mandated that the BFI elections be held before August 31, and as the Interim Committee, we are fully committed to delivering free and fair polls within that timeline. At the same time, it is important to reaffirm that the autonomy of the National Federation is governed by the framework laid down by the World Body. While we respect the intent behind the IOA’s formation of a three-member fact-finding committee, the process under way is already transparent, accountable, and well-documented. All key action points and developments have been formally communicated to both the IOA and the Ministry, ensuring complete institutional clarity. With all information already in the public domain, there is little left to be uncovered. Our focus remains firmly on ensuring a smooth, lawful, and timely transition in the best interest of Indian boxing,” said Col. Arun Malik (Retd.), Executive Director, BFI and Member of the Interim Committee.

Acting under the guidance of World Boxing, the committee has already completed a majority of its administrative responsibilities. These include the smooth functioning and management of regular Boxing Federation of India (BFI) operations—spanning official, financial, and legal matters. The committee has also ensured India’s continued participation in international tournaments, resumed national training camps, and facilitated preparations for upcoming major international competitions. Discussions on the roadmap for conducting the elections have been held with the global governing body, as the committee continues to steer Indian boxing toward stability and progress.

“The performances of Indian boxers over the past three months, since the Interim Committee took charge, have not only been applauded by the World Body but also by top boxing nations across Asia. India has consistently been among the top three performing countries in major international tournaments during this period. It is a matter of immense pride that we’ve been able to deliver such results in a short span of time. This progress is a clear reflection of what a transparent system and committed governance can achieve in driving the growth and excellence of the sport,” Col. Malik further added.

The principle of autonomy of the National Federation remains paramount, as recognized by the global governing structure of the sport. It is worth recalling that a similar committee formed by the IOA in the past was set aside by the Delhi Court, which upheld the federation’s autonomy. In the current context too, the only challenges to a smooth transition stem from ongoing legal proceedings—issues that require focused resolution without undermining the functioning of the interim body. The Interim Committee remains committed to upholding this autonomy while ensuring all steps are aligned with legal, administrative, and international expectations.