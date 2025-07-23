India clinch ODI series with 13-run win over England, Harmanpreet and Goud star

Chester-le-Street: India sealed a thrilling 13-run victory over England in the third and final ODI at Chester-le-Street, securing the three-match series 2-1. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a magnificent 102 off 84 balls, propelling India to a formidable total of 318 for 5.

England’s chase got off to a shaky start at 8 for 2 as Kranti Goud removed openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones early. A valiant fightback came through a 162-run partnership between skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (98) and Emma Lamb (68), but the hosts stumbled again after Lamb’s dismissal. Despite late efforts from Sophia Dunkley (34), Alice Davidson-Richards (44), and Charlie Dean (21), England were eventually bowled out for 305 in the final over. Goud starred with the ball, finishing with exceptional figures of 6 for 52—her maiden five-wicket haul.

Harmanpreet Kaur was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series. Reflecting on the performance, she said, "It's a great moment for all of us... everyone in the team, whenever they get the opportunity, they want to take it with both hands... really happy with the way Kranti and all of them bowled." She dedicated her innings to her father, acknowledging the pressure she was under in earlier matches.

England captain Sciver-Brunt admitted the defeat was disappointing but praised her team's efforts: "We did really well to stay in the game... having a set batter going into the last 10 overs, we were happy with where we were. But we also conceded too many with the ball." She also highlighted the need to improve fielding execution in match situations and remains optimistic about the team’s prospects heading into the World Cup.

The series showcased India’s growing depth, with both established and emerging players delivering under pressure, reinforcing their credentials as a formidable force ahead of the upcoming ICC tournaments.