Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja prosper in ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings

All-rounders Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja have made substantial gains in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after their fine performances with both bat and ball in the drawn fourth Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between England and India.

England captain Stokes has progressed three places to third position among all-rounders, his highest position since December 2022. The formerly top-ranked all-rounder’s knock of 141 in England’s only innings and a haul of six wickets that included a five-for in the first innings, has also helped him move up eight slots to 34th among batters and up from 45th to 42nd among bowlers.

Jadeja has inflated his lead at the top of the rankings for all-rounders after grabbing four wickets and scoring a fighting 107 not out. He has added 13 rating points and is now on an aggregate of 422, 117 rating points clear of Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan. He has also moved up five places to 29th among batters and up one place to 14th among bowlers.

Joe Root’s score of 150 at Old Trafford has increased his lead at the top of the batting rankings to 37 rating points over second-placed Kane Williamson, while openers Ben Duckett (up five places to 10th) and Zak Crawley (up two places to 43rd) have also made notable progress. Ollie Pope has inched up to 24th position.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 101 in the second innings during which he put on 203 runs with Jadeja for the unbroken fifth wicket that helped India draw the Test, has helped him climb up eight places to 65th position. Sundar has also moved up eight positions to joint-13th among all-rounders, having also taken two wickets in the match.

The Test bowling rankings see fast bowler Jofra Archer continue his impressive return after four years, his haul of three for 73 lifting him 38 places to 63rd position. Chris Woakes is up one place to 23rd after finishing with three wickets in the match, which included a double-strike early in the Indian second innings.

Abhishek Sharma becomes No.1 T20I batter for the first time

India batter Abhishek Sharma has become the top batter in the shortest international format as Travis Head lost his year-long reign at the top after missing the series in the West Indies that Australia won 5-0.

Josh Inglis’s 172 runs in the five-match series, including two half-centuries, has helped him up six places to ninth position, while Tim David (up 12 places to 18th) and Cameron Green (up 64 places to 24th) have attained career-bests. For the West Indies, Brandon King is up nine places to joint-21st.

The top seven bowlers are unchanged with Jacob Duffy holding on to the top spot as he helped New Zealand win the Zimbabwe International Tri-Series with six wickets. Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis has moved up seven places to eighth position.