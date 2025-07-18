Pratika Rawal fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct, England Women for slow over-rate

Southampton: India opener Pratika Rawal has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Women’s ODI against England in Southampton on Wednesday.

Rawal was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rawal’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Rawal was charged with inappropriate physical contact, following two separate incidents which took place within a short period. In the 18th over, she made avoidable physical contact with bowler Lauren Filer while running a single, and after being dismissed in the next over, she made similar avoidable contact with bowler Sophie Ecclestone on her way back to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, the England team were fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate as they were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Rawal and England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Sarah Bartlett of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Sue Redfern and Jacquline Williams, third umpire Anna Harris and fourth umpire Rob White levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.