Ranking Series wrestling event: Priya Malik secures silver medal in women’s 76kg category

Budapest: India delivered a commendable performance at the Ranking Series wrestling event in Budapest, with Priya Malik securing a silver medal in the women’s 76kg category after a close 4-3 loss to Brazil’s Thamires Machado in the final.

The 20-year-old, a former World U20 and two-time Asian U23 champion, stunned 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Elmira Syzdykova 7-2 and U23 World bronze medallist Valeriia Trifonova 11-1 to reach the final. Asian champion Manisha Bhanwala added a bronze in the 62kg category, contributing to India topping the women’s team ranking with two golds, two silvers, and two bronze medals.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Sumit bagged a silver in the 60kg category, overpowering early opponents before losing 0-5 to Azerbaijan’s Nihat Mammadli in the final. Anil Mor, ranked world number one in 55kg, claimed bronze despite a quarterfinal loss to Emin Sefershaev. He returned via the repechage, defeating world number three Artium Deleanu 7-0 and then Uzbekistan’s Iktiyor Botirov, ranked fourth, to secure the podium finish.