Delhi Premier League Season 2 to kick off on August 2, Women’s League begins August 17

New Delhi: The second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), is set to begin on 2nd August. The tournament will commence with a grand Opening Ceremony followed by the first men’s match, while the final is scheduled for 31st August at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in the Capital. A reserve day for the men’s final has been set for 1st September, in case of weather interruptions or unforeseen circumstances.

The second season will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams, with a sharp focus on competitive balance, emerging talent, and fan engagement.

The Delhi Premier League has split its eight teams into two groups of four. Group A includes Outer Delhi Warriors, Central Delhi Kings, New Delhi Tigers, and North Delhi Strikers. Group B consists of West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, and Purani Dilli 6.

Men’s League Format

The men’s tournament will witness a total of 40 matches where 8 teams will battle it out for the ultimate glory. The teams will be divided in two groups of four each. Each side will play Double Round Robin (2 matches – Home & Away) with 3 teams from their own group and will play Single Round Robin (1 match) with 4 teams from the other group making it a total of 10 games.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The top two teams will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner earning a direct spot in the final. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator, where the loser is knocked out. The winner of the Eliminator will then take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of that match will book the remaining spot in the final, setting up a showdown with the winner of Qualifier 1.

The grand final is slated to take place on 31st August.

Women’s League Format

The women’s competition that will run between August 17 to August 24 will have four teams and a total of 6 matches will be played in a Round-Robin format. The top two teams from the league stage will qualify for the finals.

Points System (Men’s and Women’s)

• Win: 2 Points

• Abandoned Match/No Result: 1 Point

• Tie: To be decided by Super Over

• In case teams are tied on points, Net Run Rate (NRR) will serve as the tie-breaker.

Speaking ahead of the league, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley said, “Season 2 of DPL marks a new chapter for domestic franchise cricket in Delhi. With round-robin format and the inclusion of two new men’s teams, the level of competition will be significantly elevated. The women’s league also continues to gain ground and will be a strong platform for aspiring female cricketers in the Capital. Our vision is to create a high-quality, sustainable league that gives Delhi’s players the spotlight they deserve, and we are proud of the foundation that’s being laid with DPL.”