I feel elated on being nominated for the FIH Men's Player of the Year Award: Harmanpreet Singh

New Delhi: The past few weeks have been nothing short of a dream for Harmanpreet Singh who played an instrumental role in India's historic Bronze medal feat at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. He scored a total of six goals to not only become India's leading goal scorer in Tokyo, but he was also the joint third highest goal scorer of the tournament.

His exploits at the quadrennial extravaganza has earned him a nomination for the prestigious FIH Player of the Year award and he is nominated alongside some of the most elite hockey stars in the world such as Belgium's Arthur Van Doren and Alexander Hendrickx, Australia's Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski and Tim Brand.

Expressing that this nomination is a big honour for Harmanpreet, he said, "The kind of reception we have received after returning home with the Bronze medal has been simply incredible and I fall short of words to express how happy this feels. I am someone who doesn't express my emotions so much, but the love people have showered on us makes me feel very overwhelmed."

"While I feel elated on being nominated for the FIH Men's Player of the Year Award along with some of the best players in world hockey, I feel this is an honour for the entire team. While the records say I have the highest number of goals for India, this wouldn't have been possible if not for my teammates who earned us penalty corners, the injectors and stoppers who perfected the act to ensure I was on target. It was totally the result of teamwork and I truly feel we are poised for bigger feats," added Harmanpreet Singh, who was also nominated for the FIH Men's Rising Player of the Year award in 2017 following his incredible success during India's victorious FIH Junior World Cup as well as FIH Champions Trophy in 2016 where India had won Silver.

On being asked what's on the team's agenda next, the Vice Captain didn't mince his words to state that the team is already looking forward to the next Olympic cycle. "This Bronze medal has not only changed our lives, but it has changed the way we think. It has brought this team immense confidence and we truly think that becoming World No.1 is a target we can achieve this Olympic cycle."

"There are a number of important tournaments coming up in 2022 starting with FIH Hockey Pro League in February followed by Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Cup in 2023. With the Olympic cycle being shorter, it is going to be exciting and fast-paced. We are looking forward to regroup in camp soon and resuming our preparations for the all-important 2022 calendar," he added.

To vote for Harmanpreet Singh, please click:

Link - http://www.fih.ch/events/hockey-stars-awards/hockey-stars-2021/vote/