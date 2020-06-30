Sandeep Singh was my hero, my biggest inspiration: Dragflicker Mandeep Mor

New Delhi: Hockey wasn't something new for Mandeep Mor. His cousin played for India and his uncles had also played the game at the national level. However, Mandeep's first choice was surprisingly not hockey but boxing.

But his association with the game began when one day he watched his brother train and saw some other kids playing hockey and found it to be a lot more fun sport. "When I watched Pardeep practice, and saw other kids playing hockey, I thought it was a fun sport and decided to take the plunge," said Mandeep Mor, who captained the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team at the Sultan of Johor Cup last year.

In 2010, Mor, who was born in Narwana, a small hamlet in Jind district, Haryana joined the Chandigarh Hockey Academy in Sector 42 which was home to several top Indian hockey players including India's experienced dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh. "When I joined the Chandigarh Academy, my coach Alpinder Singh told me I have the potential to become a good dragflicker and he helped me hone my skills," recalled Mor.

It was during his days in Chandigarh that he would often get to meet and watch the likes of former India Skipper Sandeep Singh, experienced India dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh and also watched the star-studded Hockey India League from the stands like any other aspiring player awaiting to don the India jersey. "I used to be thrilled to meet Sandeep bhai in the Chandigarh Stadium. He was by hero, my biggest inspiration and I loved the way he scored through dragflicks. He would come to use the gym and train there. His words. 'focus on your dragflicks, work hard and you will find glory' continues to motivate me," stated Mor.

He added that early lessons in dragflick from Rupinder as well as Gurjinder, both from the Chandigarh Academy who had the experience of playing for India, helped him understand the nuances involved in International hockey.

"Gurjinder bhai and Bob paaji (Rupinder) would help me a lot and teach me basics and always motivated me to do well. I even got to train with Bob paaji which was a great high for me back in those days," added Mor.

Selected to train in Sports Authority of India, Sonepat in 2014 after notable performance in U-14 and U-17 National Championships, Mor made quick strides and received a call-up for Junior India National Camp in 2017. The following year, Mor also got to debut for the Senior India Team in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and was also part of the Senior India Core Probables for the 2018 Men's World Cup.

"When I got to play in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, I was under pressure because it was my first tournament with the Senior Team which also had Sardar Singh. But he was very reassuring and told me to focus on my basics and not to feel burdened by the pressure of playing for India on a big stage. The experience definitely helped me a lot and I will continue to work hard to earn Senior Team Jersey again," he said.

With the Junior India National Coaching Camp ending in March, Mor is forced to do some basic workouts in his hometown where he is currently based. He awaits to return to National Camp in SAI, Bengaluru and refocus on his goals.

"During the lockdown it was very difficult and I could not train at all but now we are able to come out of home and do some basic core workouts. Since the Senior Team was also training in SAI, Bengaluru, I would often chat-up with Harmanpreet and Varun who would give me some tips on dragflick. Chris Ciriello also watches us train and he has helped me pay more attention on my footwork among other basics. I hope we can return to camp soon," Mor said.

Courtesy: Hockey India