Ridhima, Tvesa and Jasmine ready for battle in 6th leg of Hero WPG Tour



Noida: Ridhima Dilawari, Tvesa Malik and Jasmine Shekar, who between them have won four of the five events held so far this season on Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2026, will lead a big field of 53 players in the Rs.17 lakh event.

While Jasmine won the first leg this season, Ridhima won the second and the fourth and Tvesa Malik won the third leg.

The strong field at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course will also see strong contenders like Amandeep Drall, a former Hero Indian Open runner-up, Anvitha Narender, Seher Atwal, Neha Tripathi, Heena Kang, Jahanvi Bakshi, Vidhatri Urs and Saanvi Somu.

The event at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course, Noida will also see seven amateurs in the field. The presence of amateurs has become significant as they have regularly been in contention in recent years. In fact the fifth leg was won by an amateur Lavanya Gupta, who is not playing this week. However, the field includes amateur Mahreen Bhatia, who is the defending champion and won the last leg of the 2025 season at the same venue.

Apart from Mahreen Bhatia, the other amateurs to watch out for will include Ceerat Kang, whose sister Heena is a pro, Shambhavi Chaturvedi, Anuradha Chaudhuri, Aradhana Manikandan, Alysha Dutt and the talented Guntas Kaur Sandhu.

The current Order of Merit leader is Ridhima Dilawari with Jasmine Shekar and Sneha Singh right behind her. Sneha is not playing this week.

Tee times for the first final round of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2026 Leg 6 at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course, Noida:

1. 8:00 am: Karishma Govind, Afshan Fatima;

2. 8:10 am: Ceerat Kang (A), Amandeep Drall, Anvitha Narender;

3. 8:20 am: Esther Lobo, Gauri Karhade, Snigdha Goswami;

4. 8:30 am: Yaalisai Verma, Anvvi Dahhiya, Seher Atwal;

5. 8:40 am: Shambhavi Chaturvedi (A), Jia Kochhar, Neha Tripathi;

6. 8:55 am: Aradhana Manikandan (A), Smriti Bhargav, Tvesa Malik;

7. 9:05 am: Rhea Jha, Hazel Chauhan, Saaniya Sharma;

8. 9:15 am: Saanvi Reddy, Ridhima Dilawari, Lavanya Jadon;

9. 9:25 am: Jasmine Shekar, Mayara Sharma, Ananya Datar;

10. 9:35 am: Khushi Khanijau, Yashita Raghav, Shagun Narain;

11. 9:50 am: Heena Kang, Anaggha Venkatesh, Anuradha Chaudhuri (A);

12. 10:00 am: Jahanvi Bakshi, Shweta Mansingh, Ravjot K Dosanjh;

13. 10:10 am: Jahaanvie Walia, Alysha Dutt (A), Geetika Ahuja;

14. 10:20 am: Mahreen Bhatia (A), Anisha Agarwalla, Guntas K Sandhu (A);

15. 10:35 am: Prarthana Khanna, Ananya Garg, Agrima Manral;

16. 10:45 am: Chitrangada Singh, Ketaki Sood, Jiah Kang;

17. 10:55 am: Jasmandeep Kaur, Vidhatri Urs, Nayanika Sanga;

18. 11:05 am: Jahnavi Prakhya, Saanvi Somu, Gourabi Bhowmick;a