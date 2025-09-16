Akshay Sharma takes opening day honours with blistering 63 at Chennai Open 2025

Chennai: Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma took the opening day honours thanks to his blistering nine-under 63 at the Chennai Open 2025 Powered by CPCL, an INR 1 crore event, being played at the Cosmo TNGF Golf Course in Chennai.

The 35-year-old Akshay, a two-time winner on the PGTI, enjoyed a three-stroke advantage as clubhouse leader on day one as he came up with a flawless effort that featured a closing hole eagle and seven birdies.

Delhi’s Arjun Prasad, who is currently second on the PGTI Order of Merit, was tied second in the clubhouse at six-under 66 along with Gurugram-based Manu Gandas.

Rain delayed the start of play by one hour on Tuesday with action finally beginning at 8:00 am local time. As a result, the round could not be completed on Tuesday as play was suspended due to fading light at 6:10 pm. In the field of 126 players, 24 players are yet to complete round one. They will resume their first round at 7:00 am on Wednesday.

Akshay Sharma was off to an unbelievable start as he sank birdies on the first four holes where he used his irons and wedges to great effect by landing it within five feet on three occasions.

Akshay continued to impress with his short-game to add three more birdies till the 14th. He drained a 36-footer on the ninth and played a near-perfect approach on the 14th. Sharma capped his round in style with a 42-feet eagle conversion on the 18th.

Akshay said, “I hit a lot of good shots and putts today and the terrific start gave me good momentum early on. Since it rained last night, the key was to adapt well to the conditions. So, a lot of focus was to keep it in play and away from the rough.

“It was one of those rounds where everything fell into place perfectly for me and there was just one bad shot.

“I’ve not had a great season so far but a top-10 in my last event has given me lots of confidence.”

Manu Gandas, like leader Akshay, also made birdies on the first four holes. He followed that up with three birdies and a bogey on the back-nine. Arjun Prasad also mixed seven birdies with a bogey to occupy tied second place along with Manu.