Mysuru Open 2025: Yuvraj Sandhu fires 65 to maintain one-shot lead after round two

Mysuru: Yuvraj Sandhu fired a second straight bogey-free round, a five-under 65, to maintain his one-shot lead at the end of day two of the INR 1 crore Mysuru Open 2025 being played at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC). PGTI Order of Merit leader Yuvraj (61-65), who hails from Chandigarh, thus took his tournament total to 14-under 126.

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain (62-65) also went error-free for the second day in succession as he returned a 65 to continue in second position at 13-under 127.

Delhi’s Arjun Prasad submitted the day’s joint lowest score of 62 to move into tied third along with Gurugram’s Manu Gandas (63) at 12-under 128.

Rashid Khan, another Delhi golfer, also shot the day’s joint lowest score of 62, to be placed tied fifth along with Viraj Madappa (63), Pranav Mardikar (63) and Honey Baisoya (66) at 11-under 129.

P Prabhu (68-66) of Mysuru was the best-placed among the local professionals as he occupied tied 28th position at six-under 134.

The halfway cut came down at three-under 137 as cloudy and overcast conditions continued for the second consecutive day with the wind also coming into play on Wednesday. Sixty-two professionals made the cut.

Yuvraj Sandhu made steady progress on day two despite encountering the windy conditions. Sandhu, the winner of the season’s first two events, scored birdies on all the three par-5 holes on the course as he struck his irons and wedges to perfection.

The 28-year-old Yuvraj, an international winner, said, “I’ve played in tough windy conditions in Asia several times so today I was able to use all that experience to good effect in a similar setting. I was quite relaxed and I felt it was just a continuation from where I left yesterday.

“The putter was not hot today but my chipping from around the green stood out. A good par-save from six feet on the fifth hole gave me some momentum towards the end of the round.”

Jamal Hossain lost his driving form on day two but played some immaculate chip shots including a chip-in for birdie on the 13th to put together a 65 and stay in touch with the leader.