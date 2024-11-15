Arjun Prasad stays in front with a 66 on day three in Jaipur; Rashid Khan storms into a close second

Jaipur: Delhi-based professional Arjun Prasad, searching for his maiden title, kept the lead for the third day running after he carded a four-under 66 in round three of the INR 1 crore Rajasthan Tourism presents Jaipur Open 2024 being played at the Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur.

The 25-year-old Arjun (62-64-66), the overnight leader by three shots, took his total of 18-under 192 on Friday to continue at the top with a slender one-shot lead.

Two-time international winner Rashid Khan (64-68-61) of Delhi, who was overnight tied 12th and six shots behind the lead, returned a phenomenal nine-under 61, the week’s lowest score, to progress up to second place at 17-under 193.

Two other Delhi-based golfers Sachin Baisoya (64) and Kshitij Naveed Kaul (65) were tied for third place at 16-under 194.

Jaipur’s Prakhar Asawa (70), the only local golfer to make the cut, ended the penultimate round in tied 38th at three-under 207.

Arjun Prasad converted a couple of putts from a range of 10 to 15 feet to score early birdies on the second and fifth holes. He then added two more birdies on the front-nine thanks to some brilliant wedge shots, one of which landed a foot from the pin.

Arjun then slowed down as a result of two missed putts from short-range that led to bogeys on the ninth and 13th as he managed just one birdie on that stretch on the 12th. Prasad then roared back with an exceptional tee shot and second shot for birdie on the 17th to retain the sole lead.

Arjun said, “I just kept following the same gameplan as the previous two days. My hitting was decent as it gave me a lot of birdie chances. After a superb front-nine, I’m glad I could keep the momentum going on the back-nine where I was quite steady despite the birdies drying up.

“My wedge-play stood out today as I made some good par saves with a couple of accurate chip shots and a great bunker shot. I’m quite happy with the way I’m playing at the moment. The key will be to stick to the same gameplan on the final day.

“The Rambagh Golf Club has provided us with excellent playing conditions. So, a big thank you to the course staff and the committee.”

Rashid Khan, who began the day in sensational fashion with birdies on the first five holes, threw his hat in the ring by climbing 10 spots on the leaderboard courtesy his flawless 61. Four of Rashid’s birdies came as a result of conversions from a range of 10 to 25 feet. Khan also landed two of his approach shots within a couple of feet of the flag for birdies.

Rashid, who won the last of his 14 professional titles, five years back, said, “The birdie-run at the start really got my round going. Had it not been for some really close birdie misses I could’ve gone even lower I feel. I created chances for myself all day. I feel I’ve been in good rhythm since last week’s event in Pune where I finished tied third.”