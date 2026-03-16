Farhan, Jacks and van Schalkwyk lead ICC Men’s Player of the Month race for February



New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for its Player of the Month awards for February, recognising some of the finest individual performances from across the cricketing world. The shortlist features a mix of established names and emerging talents who delivered outstanding performances during a busy month of international cricket.

In the men’s category, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, England all-rounder Will Jacks and United States fast bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk have been nominated. Meanwhile, the women’s shortlist includes Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and India’s seam bowler Arundhati Reddy.

Starting with the men’s nominees, Sahibzada Farhan has been one of the standout performers of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The aggressive opener was in exceptional form throughout the tournament, scoring a remarkable 383 runs in just seven T20 internationals. He maintained an impressive average of 76.60 along with a striking rate of 160.25, underlining both consistency and attacking intent.

Farhan’s performance was not just impactful but also historic. He broke Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Adding another milestone to his name, he became the first player to score two centuries in one edition of the tournament, achieving this feat against Namibia and Sri Lanka. His dominance at the top of the order played a crucial role in Pakistan’s campaign.

England’s Will Jacks has also earned his place on the shortlist thanks to his all-round brilliance. Jacks contributed significantly with both bat and ball, showcasing his versatility. He scored 192 runs in nine T20Is at an impressive strike-rate of 173.21, consistently providing quick runs for his side.

What makes Jacks’ performance even more valuable is his contribution with the ball. He picked up 11 wickets during the tournament, maintaining an economy rate of 8.04. His ability to deliver in both departments helped England reach the semi-finals. Notably, he was named Player of the Match on four occasions, highlighting his match-winning impact.

Completing the men’s shortlist is Shadley van Schalkwyk from the United States, who has emerged as one of the most exciting fast bowlers in the tournament. Despite playing just four matches, he made a significant impression by picking up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.80.

Van Schalkwyk finished the initial group stage as the leading wicket-taker. His performances included two outstanding spells where he claimed four wickets for 25 runs against both India and Pakistan. He followed this up with another strong display, taking three for 21 against the Netherlands. His consistency and ability to deliver under pressure have made him a deserving nominee.

Turning to the women’s category, Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama played a key role in her team’s ODI series win against the West Indies. The left-handed batter scored 171 runs in three matches at an average of 57.00 and a strike-rate of 60.85. Her contributions helped Sri Lanka secure a 2-1 series victory in the Caribbean.

Samarawickrama was the leading run-scorer in the series, with scores of 66, 35 and 70. Her ability to anchor the innings and build partnerships proved crucial for her side.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana also had an impressive month, delivering strong performances in both ODIs and T20Is. In the ODI series against South Africa, she scored 57 runs in two matches at a strike-rate of 126.66 and also picked up two wickets.

She continued her good form in the T20I series, where she emerged as the leading run-scorer. Her innings of 90 in the first match and an unbeaten 47 in the third match stood out. In addition to her batting, she contributed with the ball by taking two wickets, underlining her all-round abilities.

India’s Arundhati Reddy completes the women’s shortlist after an impressive showing in the T20I series against Australia. Reddy was the leading wicket-taker as India won the three-match series 2-1. She delivered consistent performances across all matches, returning figures of four for 22, two for 30 and two for 35.

Her overall average of 10.87 and economy rate of 7.25 reflect her effectiveness and control with the ball, especially in challenging conditions.

The winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards will be decided through a combined voting process. An independent ICC Voting Academy, consisting of respected journalists, former players, broadcasters and ICC Hall of Fame members, holds a 90 per cent share of the vote. The remaining 10 per cent comes from fans around the world, who can cast their votes through the ICC’s official website.

The awards continue to celebrate individual excellence in international cricket, giving fans an opportunity to recognise and support their favourite players. Winners are announced in the second week of each month through the ICC’s digital platforms.