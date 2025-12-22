Why waste form? I just wanted to capitalise: Jemimah Rodrigues after match-winning fifty

Visakhapatnam: India got off to a dream start in the five-match Women’s T20I series, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening game at Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening. The star of the show was undoubtedly Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a sparkling unbeaten innings of 69 off just 44 balls to guide the hosts home comfortably in 14.4 overs while chasing a modest target of 122.

Sri Lanka struggled to find momentum earlier in the day, as India put up a disciplined bowling performance that kept the visitors on a tight leash throughout. Their innings ended at 121 for six — a total that never seemed enough against India’s powerful batting line-up.

India's bowlers set the tone

The Indian bowlers were on point right from the first over. Their line was tight, and the length was consistent, not allowing the Sri Lankan batters any freedom to play their shots. Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma, and Shree Charani shared the spoils with one wicket each, but it was the overall effort that stood out — a collective display of control and patience.

Sri Lanka’s young opener Vishmi Gunaratne displayed some grit with a well-compiled 39, but apart from her, no one else could make a significant mark. The middle order collapsed under pressure, and India never let things slip. The visitors looked short of ideas and runs, finishing with a total that left their bowlers with little to defend.

Jemimah steals the spotlight

India’s chase began smoothly, and with Rodrigues in such fine touch, there was little doubt about the outcome. From the very beginning, she played with confidence, timing the ball beautifully and finding gaps almost at will. Her late cuts and drives pierced the field like threads through a needle, making it seem as though she had the answers to every delivery.

Speaking after being named Player of the Match, Jemimah said her approach was all about enjoying her good form and staying in the moment. “Why waste form? That was my mindset,” she laughed. “When the runs are coming, I just want to capitalise. I was in good touch, and my plan was simple — react to the ball.”

She also praised Sri Lanka’s rising star Gimhani, saying their video analysts had highlighted her potential. “She’s very good and will do well for them. I was just reacting to her bowling and focusing on placing the ball over the fielders,” Jemimah added.

Skipper Harmanpreet calls for sharper fielding

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her team’s all-round effort but admitted there were still areas to improve. “With both bat and ball, we did well. But our fielding needs work. I don’t know why we keep dropping catches. The conditions were a bit wet, but that’s no excuse,” she said.

Kaur also explained the decision to bowl first after a short break from international cricket. “We didn’t want to challenge ourselves unnecessarily. It was about getting back our rhythm and showing a better approach,” she noted.

Athapaththu hopeful of turnaround

Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu was candid in her assessment of the team’s performance. “A total of 120 is not enough. We made too many mistakes in the middle overs and played too defensively. We have to take more responsibility, myself included, and play positive cricket from the next match onward,” she said.

Athapaththu also acknowledged that her side needed to adapt quicker to conditions. “We can’t keep blaming the dew. These are the conditions we have to play in. What matters is how we respond,” she stressed.

With India taking a 1-0 lead in the series, all eyes now turn to the second T20I. If Rodrigues continues her blazing form and India tighten their fielding, the hosts will be tough to beat. But Sri Lanka, hungry to make amends, will surely come back fighting.