It’s all about combinations, says Ajit Agarkar as India reveal T20 World Cup squad led by Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai: India have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The announcement, made by the BCCI on Saturday, has sparked plenty of discussion — with Suryakumar Yadav set to lead the side in his first ICC tournament as captain and Axar Patel named as his deputy.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the focus this time was on “getting the right combinations” as the defending champions and co-hosts look to retain the title when the tournament begins on February 7. India, who lifted the trophy in 2024, will be gunning for an unprecedented third T20 World Cup crown.

Agarkar explained that every selection call had been carefully thought through, particularly given the balance between youth and experience. “You’re looking at combinations at the moment,” he said. “If your keeper (Sanju Samson) is going to bat at the top, our thought was to have another keeper [Ishan Kishan], just in case. Two keepers at the top, that’s the way we want to try it. Rinku gives us depth lower down the order. It’s all about combinations… unfortunately, it’s Gill at this point.”

Abhishek-Samson to open, Kishan earns recall

India’s batting will have a fresh look at the top. Explosive left-hander Abhishek Sharma, known for his strike rate of 188.02, is likely to open with Sanju Samson, who has been a consistent performer since the 2024 World Cup with an average of nearly 33 and a strike rate close to 160.

Ishan Kishan returns to the fold after almost two years, rewarded for his blistering run in domestic cricket. The Jharkhand captain led his side to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title earlier this season, scoring 517 runs in 10 matches at an average of 57.44 and a strike rate nearing 200. He comes in as a backup opener and wicketkeeper.

Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma miss out

The biggest talking point remains the exclusion of Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma. Gill, who was appointed T20I vice-captain earlier in the year, failed to cement his place after scoring just 291 runs at an average of 24.25 since his return in September.

Agarkar sympathised with the players who missed out but reiterated the importance of team balance. “Jitesh hadn’t done too much wrong. We know what a quality player he is — perhaps out of runs at the moment. It’s the combination more than anything else.”

Strong middle order and balanced attack

Suryakumar will anchor a power-packed middle order featuring Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube.

Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack, supported by Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Pandya, while Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Varun Chakaravarthy strengthen the spin department.

With a balanced squad blending flair, form, and flexibility, India look primed to defend their title on home soil. For the fans, the excitement begins now — and for Agarkar’s team, the mission is clear: find the right combination to bring home world title number three.

India’s squad for T20I series against NZ announced & ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (WK)