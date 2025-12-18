Varun Chakravarthy, Tilak Varma prosper in ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings

New Delhi: India’s hard-hitting batter Tilak Varma has surged up two places to fourth in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings even as spinner Varun Chakravarthy has consolidated his position at the top of the bowling rankings.

Varma followed up his score of 26 in the opening match against South Africa in Cuttack with 62 in New Chandigarh and 26 not out in Dharamsala this past week to overtake Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan and England’s Jos Buttler in the list led by India’s Abhishek Sharma. Varma’s best ranking is the second position that he reached in January this year.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram’s knock of 61 in a score of only 117 in the third match has taken him eight places up to 29th while Quinton de Kock’s match-winning 90 in the second T20I has lifted him 14 places to 53rd position.

The T20I bowling rankings see Chakravarthy, who bagged two wickets each in the two T20Is played this past week, adding 36 rating points to his tally, which has gone up to a career-best 818 points.

Seamers from both sides have moved up the charts. India’s left-armer Arshdeep Singh, who was named Player of the Match for his haul of two for 13 in Dharamsala, is up four places to 16th while South Africa pacers Marco Jansen (up 14 places to 25th) and Lungi Ngidi (up 11 places to 44th) have also progressed.

In the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, Devon Conway’s scores of 60 and 28 in Wellington helped his team to a nine-wicket win in the second match of their ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies and lifted him seven places to 34th position among batters.

Mitchell Hay made a fine debut, top-scoring with 61 as he started his Test career in joint-78th position while Jacob Duffy took five second-innings wickets for just 38 runs to move up 15 places to a career-best 48th position among bowlers.