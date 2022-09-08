Sehwag’s Gujarat Giants to clash against Gambhir’s India Capitals in the Season Opener of Legends League Cricket

New Delhi: The Legends League Cricket is all set to kick off with a fierce battle between former India openers when India Capitals’ Gautam Gambhir and Gujarat Giants’ Virender Sehwag will square off against each other to initiate the 20 days long League starting from September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The action will shift to Lucknow next, where in Harbhajan Singh’s Manipal Tigers will take on Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings on September 18.
Legends League Cricket will feature these four teams who will be playing twice against each other during the 12-match league stage. There will be 4 rest days in between the matches.
The top two teams at the end of the league stage will play in the Qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 2 with the winner directly advancing to the final to be played on October 5.
However, the loser of the Qualifiers will get another bite of the cherry. But they have to fight with the third-placed team on October 3 to clinch a place in the final.
The team that finishes fourth after the league stage will be eliminated.
The fans will have an opportunity to watch the mouth-watering clashes like Chris Gayle vs Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson vs Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson vs Muttiah Muralitharan among others.
All matches are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm except the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in New Delhi on September 25 which will have a 4 PM start along with the Qualifier 1 which is slated too for an early start.
The league stages will be held across five venues — Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur — with the first qualifier slated to be held in Jodhpur. The venue for the Qualifier 2 and finale will be announced soon.
Legends League Cricket has announced that India’s leading entertainment destination, BookMyShow has been appointed as the exclusive ticketing partner for its upcoming season.
Fans can get the tickets for all matches including the Benefit match between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, which will be played on September 16th, 2022. Tickets for all matches will be available on the platform starting September 5th, 2022 onwards.
Fixtures:
|
Sr. No.
|
Date
|
Match No.
|
Match Name
|
Venue
|
1
|
Sep 16, 2022
|
Special Match
|
India Maharajas vs. World Giants
|
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
2
|
Sep 17, 2022
|
League Match 01 – Round 01
|
India Capitals vs. Gujarat Giants
|
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
3
|
Sep 18, 2022
|
League Match 02 – Round 01
|
Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings
|
BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|
4
|
Sep 19, 2022
|
League Match 03 – Round 01
|
Gujarat Giants vs. Manipal Tigers
|
BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|
5
|
Sep 20, 2022
|
Rest Day
|
6
|
Sep 21, 2022
|
League Match 04 – Round 01
|
India Capitals vs. Bhilwara
Kings
|
BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|
7
|
Sep 22, 2022
|
League Match 05 – Round 01
|
Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|
8
|
Sep 23, 2022
|
Rest Day
|
9
|
Sep 24, 2022
|
League Match 06 – Round 01
|
India Capitals vs. Bhilwara Kings
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|
10
|
Sep 25, 2022
|
League Match 07 – Round 02
|
India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|
11
|
Sep 26, 2022
|
League Match 08 – Round 02
|
Manipal Tigers vs. Bhilwara Kings
|
Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack
|
12
|
Sep 27, 2022
|
League Match 09 – Round 02
|
Gujarat Giants vs. Bhilwara Kings
|
Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack
|
13
|
Sep 28, 2022
|
Rest Day
|
14
|
Sep 29, 2022
|
League Match 10 – Round 02
|
India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers
|
Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack
|
15
|
Sep 30, 2022
|
League Match 11 – Round 02
|
Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings
|
Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
|
16
|
Oct 1, 2022
|
League Match 12 – Round 02
|
India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers
|
Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
|
17
|
Oct 2, 2022
|
Qualifier
|
Rank 1 vs. Rank 2
|
Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
|
18
|
Oct 3, 2022
|
Eliminator
|
Rank 3 vs. Loser Q
|
TBD
|
19
|
Oct 4, 2022
|
Rest Day
|
20
|
Oct 5, 2022
|
Final
|
Winner Q vs. Winner E
|
TBD
|
All matches will start at 19:30 IST except Match No 7 and Qualifier which will start at 16:00 IST.