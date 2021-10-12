For me loyalty matters and my commitment is with RCB till the last day I play IPL: Virat Kohli

Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, on Monday, said that for him loyalty mattered the most and his commitment would remain with the franchise till the last day he played the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking about his last season as RCB captain, Kohli said, "I have tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come and play expressive cricket. It's something I've tried to do in the India level as well. All I can say is that I have given my best. I have given my 120% to this franchise and will continue giving it as a player on the field. It's a great time to regroup and restructure the franchise for the next three years. I will definitely play for RCB. For me loyalty matters and my commitment is with this franchise till the last day I play IPL."

RCB was eliminated from the IPL 2021 after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in the eliminator at Sharjah.

Keeping credit to KKR spinners, Kohli said, "Their spinners dominated the game in the middle overs. They kept taking wickets there. We had a great start and probably should've tried to build on. It was more about quality bowling instead of poor batting."

The RCB skipper said that his team's bowling performance too was outstanding. "Been the hallmark this season. But tonight that big over in the middle deflated our chances in the middle. We fought till the last. But 15 runs left out there with the bat and a couple of big overs with the ball. Sunil Narine always been a quality bowler and tonight once again showed why he is the most consistent wicket takers in the IPL. Not just him, Shakib, Varun and him all three bowled amazingly together. They created pressure together for our batters to not get their big shots."

Meanwhile KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said, "Narine makes it look very easy. He bowled outstandingly well. Throughout the innings, we continued to take wickets. Good start from the bowlers, and we were in control in the chase. A quite like it [having three spinners around[. It is a huge privilege when there are world-class spinners around. They continue to get better and better."